One City, Three Ways: Paducah, Kentucky

Situated at the convergence of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers, Paducah has long been a hub for inland waterway transit. The influx of boat passengers allowed the city to gain an early commercial foothold that now works in tandem with its growing reputation as a cultural destination, dotted with historic buildings and suffused with new ideas.

The institution of the Artist Relocation Program in 2000 helped attract an influx of creatives to what was already known as “Quilt City USA,” and the momentum has yet to subside. In 2013, Paducah landed a coveted UNESCO “Creative City” designation (there are only nine in the U.S.), and today the town is home to not only world-renowned quilters, but also James Beard–nominated chefs, visual artists of nearly every medium, and a tight-knit community supporting them. Highly walkable and populated with restaurants, galleries, and museums, Paducah’s verve far exceeds the sum of its relatively small population.

GASTRONOME

CHOW DOWN

Two-time Top Chef runner-up and Paducah native Sara Bradley’s menu at Freight House is an ode to her hometown, sourcing local ingredients for dishes like barbecue carrots, PB&J sticky ribs, and bologna fried rice. The restaurant’s location in a former freight depot lends an industrial charm.

DRINK UP

With house-made brews including crisp pilsners and a floral saison as well as a host of pizza stylings, Paducah Beer Werks is a local lunch favorite. There are still vestiges of the building’s past as a bus station, such as luggage lockers and the original “Tickets – Baggage – Information” sign.

RELAX

With a stylish interior and massive patio, Pipers Tea and Coffee is a comfortable place to hang out and caffeinate. Grab a freshly roasted coffee or loose-leaf tea blend to drink and a biscuit bowl to eat, then settle into one of the rose-colored sofas for a midday reprieve.

GRAB A BITE

Kirchoff’s Bakery & Deli on Market House Square offers dozens of sweet and savory pastries, as well as sandwiches. Check out the historical photos on the walls, including portraits of the long line of family members who have overseen this institution since its opening in 1873.

IMBIBE

Take a short drive out of town to Purple Toad, the state’s largest winery. Join a guided tour of the production building before strolling down the hill past rows of grapes to the tasting room for sips of the semi-sweet Paducah White or the top-selling Black and Bruise.

ART AFICIONADO

PERUSE

The centrally located Yeiser Art Center gallery carries a nice mix of pieces in a variety of mediums, from pencil to watercolor to oil paint. Founded in 1957, the small-but-mighty mainstay hosts exhibitions and events including its popular Affordable Art Show every December.

SUPPORT

The works of 35 Paducah makers are on display at the Art Guild of Paducah, and there is something for everyone available for purchase (stained glass, copper earrings, gourd art, and more).

OBSERVE

Craftsmanship and creativity are on full, colorful display at the National Quilt Museum. Fill up on inspiration as you browse the vibrant works of local and international artists, then try your hand at the “Design a Quilt” magnet board.

TAKE HOME

Another Lower Town staple, Pinecone Art Gallery is the studio and exhibition space of local artist Char Downs, who moved here in 2004 as part of the Artist Relocation Program. Check out her paintings, sculptures, and hundreds of unique “LifeMasks” collected from people both around the corner and around the world.

DROP IN

Located in an old brick house in the Lower Town Arts District, Terra Cottage Studios is the home, workspace, and gallery of local ceramicist and poet Michael Terra and his wife, Victoria. Watch the artist at work, browse his eclectic offerings, and say hello to the house cat, Fen.

TIME TRAVELER

REFLECT

Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Jesse Owens are just a few of the greats who bedded down at the Hotel Metropolitan, featured in the historic Green Book. Today it serves as an African American history museum, where Executive Director Betty Dobson’s engaging tours keep the property’s stories alive.

STAY

The Belle Louise Historic Guest House is an 1879 Italianate mansion turned five-room bed-and-breakfast owned by Cary and Melinda Winchester. Enjoy a complimentary bourbon on the front porch or under the crystal chandeliers in the elegant indoor common areas.

DISCOVER

Among the historical artifacts on display at the William Clark Market House Museum are the city’s first fire truck (a 1913 LaFrance), the old call-board from the original firehouse, and the linotype machine used by the Paducah Sun-Democrat newspaper in 1908.

STROLL

Take a self-guided walking tour of Paducah’s historic and architecturally magnificent churches. Highlights include St. Francis de Sales, purchased in 1848 for $225; Broadway Methodist Church, the city’s oldest institution founded in 1832; and the Gothic edifice of Grace Episcopal, laid in 1873.

GAZE

The Wall to Wall Floodwall Murals offer a colorful recounting of Paducah’s history. Mere feet from the river’s edge, the murals depict the 1950s dawn of the Atomic Age, the 1996 visit from all three Delta Queen steamboats, and more than 50 other important moments.

This article appears in the Fall 2025 issue of Southbound.