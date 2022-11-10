Road trip guide to Virginia Wine Country

WASHINGTON, D.C. TO WASHINGTON, VA

Leave the Beltway traffic behind and make your way to “little” Washington, a five-by-two-block town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains that 17-year-old George surveyed himself in 1749. The day’s 65-mile drive includes a stop in horse country, where painted fences and low stone walls frame miles of pastures. Expect to get stuck behind a slow-moving equestrian trailer, and embrace it.

SEE

Middleburg | Established in 1787, this picturesque small town is known as the nation’s “horse and hunt” capital. Many original buildings still stand, including the Red Fox Inn & Tavern, a favorite destination of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The inn’s namesake animal is everywhere in Middleburg: on street signs and garden sculptures, on wine glasses at the Fun Shop boutique, and in antique oil paintings at the National Sporting Library & Museum. Stop for lunch at King Street Oyster Bar, which offers at least 12 varieties of oysters, many from the Chesapeake Bay, along with tuna tacos, ceviche, and lobster rolls—ideally paired with a glass of viognier from nearby Breaux Vineyards.

Photo courtesy of the Virginia Tourism Corporation

MORE TO EXPLORE

A short drive from Middleburg is RdV Vineyards, known for its award-winning Bordeaux. Appointment only tastings include tours of the wine caves.