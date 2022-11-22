Rock Star: Insider advice for visiting Rock City Gardens

Take It Slow

“My biggest piece of advice to visitors is to slow down. Don’t be in a hurry. Take the time to look at your surroundings as you walk through the gardens, and look back in the direction from which you came. Pay attention to the different angles of the rocks. The formations are just the coolest—so massive and beautiful. There’s a great seating area where you can eat lunch adjacent to Lover’s Leap. Just take it all in.”

Secret Garden

“Down on our lower trail, we have a little area called Fairy Glen Overlook. It’s right below the Swing-A-Long Bridge, and the 1,000-ton balanced rock is across from it. The rocks just tower above you. It’s a beautiful, peaceful spot. Even after 37 years working here, it’s still a place I want to bring my family.”

Photo courtesy of See Rock City

Sweetening the Deal

“A man named Jim Garrahy from England started fudge kitchens in the United Kingdom and at a lot of tourist destinations in the United States in the 1970s. When he started selling them off, we bought the rights to his recipe. All the fudge is made on-site, from scratch, in a copper kettle. We pour it onto a marble slab table and work it into a delicious loaf that has a smooth texture. We sell more than 24,000 slices—that’s 12,000 pounds—each year.”