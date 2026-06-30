Step back in time at these five legendary Southern taverns

Courtesy The Pirates' House

The Pirates’ House

Savannah, Georgia

True to its name, this restaurant near the Savannah River was an inn for sailors and buccaneers when it opened in 1753. Like any good pirate tale, the place is full of lore, from the haint blue doors and shutters (the color is believed to ward off evil spirits) to the alleged tunnels that run under the building to the river. Some say it inspired Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island—framed early-edition pages of the book hang in one of the dining rooms. Fried chicken topped with honey-pecan sauce is the specialty here, but the menu also includes Lowcountry favorites like she-crab soup and shrimp and grits.

The Tavern at Rainbow Row

Charleston, South Carolina

Rainbow Row’s pastel-hued historic buildings attract a steady stream of selfie-snapping tourists, but many don’t realize that the street is also home to a local gem with a history that’s even more colorful. Open since 1686, the Tavern at Rainbow Row is the country’s oldest liquor store—it even survived Prohibition by masquerading as a barber shop. Stop in for a bottle or a tasting (local, rare spirits are its specialty) at the cozy bar and admire the original hardwood floors and brick walls.

The Old Talbott Tavern

Bardstown, Kentucky

Built in 1779, this stone building on the town square was once a welcoming respite for pioneers heading west in stagecoaches. Today, it’s a storied stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail known for its extensive spirits list (with 200 types of bourbon), award-winning burgoo (a meat and veggie stew native to the state), and the famous names who’ve passed through its doors, including a young Abraham Lincoln, as well as Jesse James—who reportedly left bullet holes in the walls and, according to employees, may still haunt the place.

Courtesy The Tavern

The Tavern

Abingdon, Virginia

Beautifully preserved buildings dating back to the 18th century line both sides of Abingdon’s charming Main Street, but none are more legendary than the Tavern. Built in 1799, the town’s oldest building has led many lives: It’s been a bank, general store, barber shop, bakery, private home, Civil War hospital, and a post office (the mail slot is still intact). Now it’s a beloved spot for strong cocktails, steaks, and traditional German fare like Wiener schnitzel.

Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar

New Orleans, Louisiana

Bourbon Street has no shortage of bars, including one of the oldest in the United States. The building was constructed between 1722 and 1732 as a blacksmith shop that served as a front for a smuggling operation run by pirate Jean Lafitte and his brother, Pierre. The tavern’s brick walls, wood beam ceilings, and stone fireplace look untouched by time, but the drink menu, which includes frozen Voodoo Daiquiris (aka Purple Drank) and dill pickle vodka shots, says otherwise.

This article appears in the Summer 2026 issue of Southbound.