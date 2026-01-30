Stranger Things fans can book a night inside the actual Byers family home

Courtesy Arrived.com

Just in time for Stranger Things’ final season, fans can book a stay inside Will, Jonathan, and Joyce Byers’s house. Yes, the actual one from the show. Located in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 20 minutes south of the Atlanta airport, the Airbnb boasts an immersive Hawkins experience, circa 1983. Nightly rates start around $800, and the house sleeps up to six.

Courtesy Arrived.com

A rusted-out Ford Pinto greets guests in the front yard; inside the home, it’s all vintage charm. From a working VHS player and authentic arcade games to a freezer with complimentary Eggos (Eleven’s favorite), the details embrace 1980s nostalgia. Each bedroom is themed: Jonathan’s retro setup features vinyl records and ’80s concert posters, while an eerie Upside Down–inspired room comes with bunk beds and a table perfect for playing Dungeons & Dragons. In the living room, the iconic alphabet wall blinks to life with interactive holiday lights. (Will, is that you?) Take the fun outside and channel the boys’ boundless energy by zooming around the neighborhood on the provided BMX bikes.

New Year, New You

These three resorts aim to help guests meet their health goals

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Miami, Florida

The largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, this destination resort provides a wide range of targeted treatments, from art therapy to acupuncture. Don’t miss the signature thermal hydrotherapy circuit that includes experiential rains, an igloo, and a Finnish sauna.

Courtesy Eupepsia

Eupepsia Wellness Resort

Bland, Virginia

Set in the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains, the bucolic farm resort offers immersive retreats focused on fitness, longevity, stress relief, and Ayurvedic rejuvenation. Visit in March for the cutest therapy of all: helping to feed the newborn animals.

Hilton Head Health Wellness Resort and Spa

Hilton Head, South Carolina

This property has been recommended for its weight loss and wellness programs since opening in 1976 and recently launched a new week-long Blue Zones experience that includes cooking demonstrations, self-care workshops, and mindful movement rituals such as yoga and beach walks.

Courtesy Compton

NOW OPEN

Situated on Bentonville, Arkansas’s historic square, the 142-room Compton is designed with cyclists—and nature lovers—in mind. Named after Dr. Neil Compton, a local conservationist who helped designate the free-flowing Buffalo as America’s first national river, the property offers bike-centric amenities such as valet service, a wash station, and secure storage. Plus, there’s a steakhouse, a cocktail bar overlooking the square, and quick access to loads of trails.

COMING SOON

Exploring North Carolina wine country just got even more enticing with the soon-to-open Balladeer Hotel, the first full-service boutique property in scenic Yadkin Valley. Set in a restored 1892 textile manufacturing building, the 70-key hotel will feature a restaurant, self-serve wine bar, and a recording booth—a nod to Mount Airy’s musical heritage.

This article appears in the Winter 2026 issue of Southbound.