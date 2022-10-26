The People’s Paradise: Jekyll Island’s Diamond Jubilee

Still, 1947 was a game-changer for this Golden Isle: The state of Georgia purchased it from the elite but fading Jekyll Island Club, creating an island-sized state park where “the plain people of Georgia” could vacation and even live, but restricting development to one-third of the land. Today, Jekyll’s eclectic human footprint—a Victorian historic district, midcentury ranch houses, oceanfront hotels, and a 4-H camp—remains secondary to its wild beauty. This fall, Jekyll will celebrate its diamond jubilee with a special retrospective exhibition at Mosaic, the island’s history museum, and by staging old-school bands and a fireworks show at its annual Shrimp & Grits festival (November 2–4).