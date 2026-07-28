The wild horses of Chincoteague have been swimming to shore for 101 years

Photo by Kyle Laferrire

This year marks the 101st Chincoteague Pony Crossing, an annual event occurring on the last Wednesday in July, when Saltwater Cowboys—local volunteer firefighters—saddle up to escort the wild ponies and their foals from Assateague Island, Virginia. They swim the channel to Chincoteague Island for a pony auction the following day. The sale of the horses helps with herd management, and proceeds support the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which tends and provides medical care for the ponies throughout the year. Legend has it the original ponies arrived on the mid-Atlantic barrier islands during the 17th century after surviving the wrecking of a Spanish galleon. They thrived in the harsh coastal wetlands. Whatever their origin, they are an enduring symbol of the islands and immortalized in Misty of Chincoteague, the classic 1947 children’s novel by Marguerite Henry, which brought worldwide attention to the ponies and the iconic swim. Tens of thousands of visitors from around the world flock to the Assateague Channel to watch as the wild herd of palominos, bays, and white-and-brown pintos splash into the slack, smooth waters for the five-minute crossing. It’s the highlight of Pony Penning Week, which includes twice daily showings of Misty, the 1961 film based on the book, and a parade on the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds, where visitors can ride on a merry-go-round, eat crispy, fresh-cut pony fries (with Old Bay and vinegar), and enter for a chance to win the first foal to come ashore.

This article appears in the Summer 2026 issue of Southbound.