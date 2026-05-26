This railbike ride is one of the best ways to experience Kentucky’s horse country

On an unseasonably cool day, my teenage son and I make the short drive from our home in Lexington to nearby Versailles. Our mission: explore scenic vistas via pedal-powered railbikes at Rail Explorers Bluegrass Kentucky Division, an outing I’d had on my radar since its opening in 2023.

After weaving our way around vintage engines flanking the Bluegrass Railroad Museum, we find the check-in point and join a gathering crowd. Couples and friend groups of all ages, plus several families with young kids, are awaiting their turns to enjoy up-close views of Kentucky’s legendary horse country from an entirely new perspective. Our path would take us along a quaint, five-mile section of railway now used only for scenic tours.

Courtesy Rail Explorers

Following a quick run-through of the rules, we climb into our glistening red two-seater, which feels a bit like a go-kart designed for the rails (four-seaters are also available). Before arriving, I was nervous about the prospect of roughly 90 minutes of high-intensity pedaling. It turns out I worried for nothing. Once we get going, the railbike’s onboard electric propulsion does most of the work; the required pedaling is leisurely, if not downright easy.

As we navigate through picturesque limestone outcroppings and catch glimpses of Kentucky’s famed Thoroughbreds in their rolling, fence-lined pastures, my son and I feel ourselves thrown back in time. Lulled by our bike’s rhythmic clacking and its surprisingly smooth ride, we have a sense of traveling in a bygone era when the railroad reigned supreme.

At our halfway turnaround, we have a chance to step out to enjoy sweeping views of the Kentucky River Palisades, Wild Turkey Distillery’s bourbon-aging rickhouses, and rustic Young’s High Bridge, built in 1889 but no longer in use.

On the trip back, I purposely take a slower pace, since the railbike’s braking system allows us to go as fast or as slow as we like. We snap photos of horses, birds, wildflowers, historic railway cars, and even the winding railway itself.

Though the entire experience lasted just two hours, it feels like a true getaway. Rail Explorers currently operates in six U.S. locations including Elk River, West Virginia.

This article appears in the Spring 2026 issue of Southbound.