Weekend Getaway Guide: Cashiers, North Carolina

Courtesy Jackson County

Picture the quintessential Southern mountain town and the village of Cashiers may come to mind. First things first: It’s pronounced cash-urs, which is easy to remember once you hear any of the town’s varied origin stories, typically involving 1830s gem miners being paid in cash. This idyllic historic community, complete with a central Village Green, sits at the crossroads of NC Highway 107 and U.S. Route 64, zigzagging roads that part the surrounding Nantahala National Forest like a comb. Despite its rising profile, thanks to a bounty of pristine nature, superb shopping, and renowned lodging, Cashier’s pace remains blissfully unhurried. And by winter, the high season has waned, making it even easier to experience the many treasures peppered throughout this jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

FRIDAY

Courtesy High Hampton Resort

CHECK-IN ➞ Originally developed in 1922, High Hampton Resort is a fixture of the Cashiers area, fulfilling guests’ summer-camp-retreat dreams for more than a century with its high-end rustic appeal.

The centerpiece is the inn, an Adirondack-style lodge with a wraparound porch. Stylishly preserved, the building, which achieved National Register status in 1991, revels in its history: Old guest logs line the hallways, and original antique furniture accents each room, while colorful textiles and modern amenities courtesy of a 2021 renovation balance it out. Use it as a home base for plentiful activities—nine hiking trails, tennis and pickleball courts, and an 18-hole golf course grace the 1,400-acre property.

EVENING ➞ Meander downstairs for a drink at the Tavern, where you would be remiss to pass up a gratis bowl of rosemary and brown sugar–crusted nuts. Ask for recommendations on the globe-spanning wine list, and snag a fireside seat on the outdoor terrace, an ideal location for watching the sun set behind the granite face of Rock Mountain.

Courtesy High Hampton Resort

For dinner, make your way to the Dining Room, High Hampton’s upscale restaurant. The space is a tasteful swirl of aesthetics—peacock-teal chandeliers mingle with chestnut paneling, and modern artwork hangs near a towering stone fireplace—while floor-to-ceiling windows overlook Hampton Lake. Among the seasonally changing menu items, the guinea hen is a favorite, dressed with mulberries and fermented kohlrabi atop a bed of farro.

SATURDAY

MORNING ➞ Strike out early to beat the steady stream of locals at Buck’s Coffee Cafe, a cozy, down-home hub offering freshly made bagels, pastries, and a slow-cooked oatmeal that steals the show. Settle into one of the well-worn armchairs, and sip an espresso drink before perusing local honey and pottery for sale.

Photo by Evan Ruff

Start a scenic drive southwest of town to the trailhead at Whiteside Mountain, home to the tallest sheer cliff in the eastern United States and a nesting population of peregrine falcons. The hilly two-mile loop will lead you through dense groves of mixed hardwood trees and past hulking rock outcroppings to several overlooks, each with photo-worthy vistas of Cashiers Valley. On sunny days from mid-February to early March, you might see the “Shadow of the Bear” (exactly what it sounds like) emerge in the distance.

Photo by Nick Breedlove

Next, follow Route 64 west to Dry Falls, a 75-foot-tall cascade. There’s a viewing platform near the end of an easy half-mile hike, but if you don’t mind a slight misting, venture all the way down to a lichen-covered hollow that opens directly behind the roaring curtain of water. On particularly cold days, expect to see dramatic ice formations jutting from the cliff ledge.

Courtesy Jackson County

AFTERNOON ➞ Arrive back in town hungry for lunch at Cornucopia. Since 1892, the land has been the site of a general store, school, post office, and tack shop, but presently is host to the open-air A-frame eatery. Order the most popular offering, the Arabian Club, loaded with turkey and sprouts, or the smoked trout dip, made with fish sourced from nearby Sunburst Trout Farms. Finish on a sugar high: The chocolate pecan pie is a staple.

Just down the main strip, the Village Walk is the place for shopping. Pop into Objet d’Art gallery for a thoughtful assortment of decor and gifts, such as resin flower bowls, colorful dishware, and landscape paintings by regional artists. The Village Hound carries antiques aplenty, many with an English country theme, while the back half of the store is a dog lover’s dream with antler chews, pet sweaters, and bone-shaped oriental rugs. Nearby, Brookings Anglers is an exceptional outfitter, providing guided trips for all levels of experience, make-your-own fishing lure stations, and outdoor gear to serve every off-grid fancy. Blue Line Bar, the store’s diminutive watering hole, features a small but enticing selection of rotating brews on tap.

Photo by Nick Breedlove

EVENING ➞ After a day of exploring, head to the laid-back Slab Town Pizza, which has options for a range of appetites. The Duke is a meat bomb piled with Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and ricotta. On the lighter side, The Office–inspired Schrute Farms beet salad tossed in Champagne vinaigrette doesn’t disappoint.

Courtesy Hotel Cashiers

Walk next door for dessert at Crossroads Custard & Cold Brew, which carries 24 flavors of custard (and vegan-friendly Dole Whip), cinnamon rolls, and homemade cake pops. Close out the day with a nightcap at Hotel Cashiers‘ chic yet casual lobby bar, a rendezvous spot for wine, craft beer, and conversation-stopping seasonal cocktails (on a recent visit, the Negroni poured over house-made sorbet was a hit).

SUNDAY

MORNING ➞ Grab a hearty breakfast at the Zookeeper Bistro, a small, friendly cafe that serves fluffy pancakes, biscuits with sausage gravy, and a variety of egg dishes. Too good to share, the grilled ham, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich is savory and satisfying.

On the way out of town, pay a visit to Cashier’s sister city, Highlands, a 10-mile drive away. Sitting at an elevation of 4,118 feet, the resort community is a slice of paradise for golf lovers and window shoppers. Book a revitalizing service at the Old Edwards Inn & Spa, or tour the Bascom, a visual arts center located on a former horse farm and known for its free exhibitions.

Daytripper’s Delight

All within an hour drive, these nearby North Carolina mountain hamlets are perfect for an extra excursion

Courtesy Dalaya Thai Cuisine

Sylva

Come for the picturesque downtown with four breweries, but stay for the surprisingly robust restaurant scene, most notably Dalaya Thai Cuisine, a 2024 James Beard finalist.

Dillsboro

Seek out Dogwood Crafters, a circa-1976 co-op showcasing the wares of more than 100 artisans, as well as a train depot for the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

Photo by Nick Breedlove

Sapphire

Beginners and experts alike can enjoy winter sports—snowboarding, skiing, snow tubing, and ice skating—at Ski Sapphire Valley, home to the quirky Great Outhouse Races held every February.

This article appears in the Winter 2025 issue of Southbound.