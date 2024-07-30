What’s old is new again at these seven revamped midcentury motels

Photo by Ben fitchett

A portmanteau of the words “motor” and “hotel,” motels cropped up across the country in the 1930s and ’40s in response to the growth of the U.S. highway system, peaking in the ’60s. Road trippers needed convenient places to stay, and no-frills spots that offered quick access from parking lot to pillow filled that void. But soon came competition: the chain hotel. In the ’70s and ’80s, motels fell out of style and eventually into disrepair—until now. In recent years, ambitious renovations have transformed sleepy properties into stylish stays with perks comparable to high-end hotels. Many embrace their midcentury quirks, while others opt for a polished approach. Here are a few of the South’s retro gems.

Skyline Lodge

Highlands, North Carolina

Nestled high in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this 40-room, 1930s property originally catered to the wealthy who could still afford leisure travel after the stock market crash. Designed by Arthur J. Kelsey, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright, the lodge reflects the streamlined, nature-inspired architecture of Kelsey’s mentor. An extensive 2021 renovation accentuated those features, with reclaimed wood, native granite, and plenty of natural light. Custom Weil’s Mattress Co. bedding, walk-in showers, and heated tile floors echo the original luxury-lodging intent. Skyline offers a host of experiential amenities, including whiskey-pairing classes, oyster roasts, and a hiking concierge who crafts personalized trail routes for guests. Dinner at on-site Oak Steakhouse, with its wraparound views of the mountains, is perfect for unwinding after a day of activity.

The Vagabond Hotel

Miami, Florida

Back in the 1950s, motor lodges dotted dynamic Biscayne Boulevard from end to end, but this funky motel, built in 1953, was the king of them all: Rumors still swirl that it was a favorite hangout of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and fellow Rat Pack members. A massive renovation in 2014 brought back the playful ’50s feel that defined its heyday, with fresh geometric wallpaper, teal Jetsons-esque bedframes, and red orb-shaped lighting fixtures. The turquoise poolside bar is a lively hangout for mingling with a marg, but for a meal, head to the adjacent Greek and Turkish restaurant Mr. Mandolin (a casual outpost of sister restaurant Mandolin Aegean Bistro, winner of a Michelin Bib Gourmand). With the motel’s location in the laidback MiMo district, defined by its abundance of midcentury architecture, the Vagabond fits in well with its neighbors.

The Thunderbird Inn

Savannah, Georgia

When the quirky inn was built 60 years ago, one of its major selling points was that the rooms were refrigerated (aka air-conditioned). A visit today still includes this “amenity”—and the authentic neon sign out front—but count on some Southern-inspired extras, including a complimentary MoonPie on your pillow and cans of RC Cola on the nightstand. Each of the 42 rooms hearkens to the motel’s midcentury origins, with bright pops of red, yellow, and turquoise—the exact hues scraped from the walls of the 1964 build—accenting the light-filled spaces; king suites even have working typewriters. Though the motel serves as a blast from the past, its ongoing eco-friendly upgrades look to the future, including an electric-car charging station and a complete transition to reusable dishware (think mugs instead of to-go coffee cups). The inn is a short walk from the historic district, making it an ideal home base for exploring the Hostess City of the South.

Sunset Inn & Cottages

Treasure Island, Florida

Just steps from Sunset Beach, this whimsical roadside motel leans into its 1950s roots. In 2022, new ownership saved the property from demolition and gave it a complete facelift. A Space Age aesthetic pervades, with curvilinear mirrors, vibrant pop art–style chairs, and original terrazzo floors. In the second-floor penthouse, a fire engine–red faux fireplace is a focal point; in the 13 other rooms and cottages, rotary telephone lamps, atomic sculptures, boomerang art, and MCM analog clocks amp up the ’50s flair. Two courtyards offer plentiful seating, lawn games (shuffleboard, ping pong, giant Connect Four), and gas grills for post-beach eats. Inn rooms have kitchenettes, while larger cottages feature full kitchens, making a longer stay in paradise possible.

The Dive Motel & Swim Club

Nashville, Tennessee

To call this retro spot groovy would be an understatement. With a flip of the party switch, your room is instantly flooded in reflections from the spinning disco ball overhead, and funky music transports you to an entirely different era. A panel on the wall allows you to choose tunes based on the themes of sex, drugs, and rock and roll—or sleep, for when you need a break from the party vibe. Each of the 23 rooms is drenched in dreamy ’70s nostalgia, but all have a unique aesthetic: Some have a rustic “urban cowboy” feel, while others go all in on psychedelic patterns and vivid colors. The honeymoon suite promises maximum kitschy fun, with double soaking tubs directly next to the platform bed with a faux-fur comforter. Visit during the summer to take advantage of the hopping pool and wood-paneled dive bar, and check the calendar for unexpected events, such as a “Paint Your Nudes” class or a breathwork and cold plunge session.

The Longleaf Hotel

Raleigh, North Carolina

This midcentury modern stunner pays homage to its home state, from its name honoring the official tree of North Carolina to its glowing neon sign with lyrics from the state song (“long live Longleaf”). Originally opened as a travel lodge in the 1960s, the hotel received a major renovation in 2019, but key elements of the former era were salvaged, including starlight breeze blocks hidden behind stucco during its years as a Days Inn. Longleaf elevates the experience with upscale touches, such as Malin + Goetz toiletries and pillowtop Kingsdown mattresses. Nature influences everything—from the hatching pattern in the carpet (reminiscent of pine needles on a forest floor) to the color palette of dusky greens and warm wood tones. The cushy, red velvet–clad lounge, where guests sip mezcal cocktails and local beers or seltzers, leads out to an expansive patio with firepits and soaring shade sails. Bingo nights, wine-and-music pairings, and DJ sets bring the fun.

The Billy Motel

Davis, West Virginia

Fewer than 700 people live in this small mountain town, and you’re bound to meet a few of them socializing at the bar or in the courtyard of this ’60s-style hidden gem. Located at the edge of Blackwater Falls State Park, the cheeky motel—self-proclaimed “hillbilly fabulous”—attracts travelers looking to revel in the area’s scenic woodlands. With its chinoiserie-inspired decor, the vibrant turquoise and fuchsia lounge features a pair of vintage gold booths that face the eye-catching bar made of wooden bowling alley slats. Ten simple rooms have cozy down comforters and pillows, complimentary French press coffee, and poker chips that can be exchanged for free drinks at the bar. Pair a craft cocktail (often created with house-made fruit shrubs) with a dish from on-site ISH Kitchen, which specializes in ethnic-“ish” cuisines.

This article appears in the Summer 2024 issue of Southbound.