Leave souvenir T-shirts for the tourists: rep these hometown Atlanta brands instead

Creature Studio limited-edition bomber jacket with embroidered detail, $150
Enamel Creature pin, $10, creatureatl.com, in-store purchase only
Portrait Coffee sneakers, $95, vans.com/footthebill (part of Vans’s initiative to support local businesses); other merch: portrait.coffee
Emerald City Bagels dental floss, $1, emeraldcitybagels.com
Emerald City Bagels child’s baseball shirt, $17
Oakland Cemetery patches, $8 each, oaklandcemeterystore.com Narwater fanny pack, $12, Monday Night Brewing, mondaynightbrewing.com
Monday Night Brewing tiki towel, $20
Monday Night Brewing onesie, $20
Honeysuckle Gelato T-shirt, $20, honeysucklegelato.com
Sublime Doughnuts trucker hat, $16 (15 percent off your order when you wear it into the store), sublimedoughnuts.com, in-store purchase only
Clutch Bicycle Shop socks, $17, clutchbicycleshop.com, in-store purchase only
Photographs by Martha Williams
This article appears in our July 2021 issue.