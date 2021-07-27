Leave souvenir T-shirts for the tourists: rep these hometown Atlanta brands instead

Fun local merch to sport yourself or give as a gift

By
-
6

Creature Studio limited-edition bomber jacket with embroidered detail, $150
Enamel Creature pin, $10, creatureatl.com, in-store purchase only

Portrait Coffee sneakers, $95, vans.com/footthebill (part of Vans's initiative to support local businesses); other merch: portrait.coffee

Emerald City Bagels dental floss, $1, emeraldcitybagels.com

Emerald City Bagels child's baseball shirt, $17

Oakland Cemetery patches, $8 each, oaklandcemeterystore.com Narwater fanny pack, $12, Monday Night Brewing, mondaynightbrewing.com

Monday Night Brewing tiki towel, $20

Monday Night Brewing onesie, $20

Honeysuckle Gelato T-shirt, $20, honeysucklegelato.com

Sublime Doughnuts trucker hat, $16 (15 percent off your order when you wear it into the store), sublimedoughnuts.com, in-store purchase only

Clutch Bicycle Shop socks, $17, clutch­bicycleshop.com, in-store purchase only

Photographs by Martha Williams

This article appears in our July 2021 issue.

