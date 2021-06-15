My Style: Anna Zietz and Erica Tankesley, owners of Glad & Young Studio

Anna Zietz, left, and Erica Tankesley, who met as bartenders, wanted to inject a little fun and whimsy into a handmade leather goods market that was mostly utilitarian. In 2015, they mixed Zietz’s graphic-design background with Tankesley’s seamstress skills to launch a high-octane leather line, Glad & Young Studio, with a growing cult following.
Neighborhood Studio at Ponce City Market
Brand Colorful, fun-loving, upbeat, and energetic products inspired heavily by our personal style
Color Confidential Pink! Always pink. When in doubt, pink!
2020 life lesson
Tankesley: Go with the flow.
Zietz: Embrace being scrappy. Make it work!
Best-kept Atlanta secret
Tankesley: Highland Row Antiques
Zietz: El Tesoro in Edgewood
I can’t wait until we ____ again
Tankesley: travel
Zietz: hug
Style Statement
Zietz: Pattern, stripes, bright
Tankesley: Floral, neon, velvet
Muses
Tankesley: Michelle Norris of Tropico Photo
Zietz: Michelle Obama
Closet staples
Zietz: Chunky sweater, patterned pants
Tankesley: Doc Martens, polka dot overalls
Take Two (accessories) Both: Fanny pack and a hair tie
ATL shopping dossier Megan Huntz, the Bombchel Factory, Press Shop, Brick + Mortar, Citizen Supply
Zoom ready
Zietz: Mascara and a good window
Tankesley: Eyeliner
Vintage or new Secondhand
You as a cocktail
Zietz: Aperol Spritz. The color is so me!
Tankesley: Hemingway Daiquiri
This article appears in our May 2021 issue.