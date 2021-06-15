My Style: Anna Zietz and Erica Tankesley, owners of Glad & Young Studio

Their high-octane leather line has a growing cult following

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Anna Zietz, left, and Erica Tankesley, who met as bartenders, wanted to inject a little fun and whimsy into a handmade leather goods market that was mostly utilitarian. In 2015, they mixed Zietz’s graphic-design background with Tankesley’s seamstress skills to launch a high-octane leather line, Glad & Young Studio, with a growing cult following.

Neighborhood Studio at Ponce City Market

Brand Colorful, fun-loving, upbeat, and energetic products inspired heavily by our personal style

Color Confidential Pink! Always pink. When in doubt, pink!

2020 life lesson

Tankesley: Go with the flow.

Zietz: Embrace being scrappy. Make it work!

Best-kept Atlanta secret

Tankesley: Highland Row Antiques

Zietz: El Tesoro in Edgewood

I can’t wait until we ____ again

Tankesley: travel

Zietz: hug

Style Statement

Zietz: Pattern, stripes, bright

Tankesley: Floral, neon, velvet

Muses

Tankesley: Michelle Norris of Tropico Photo

Zietz: Michelle Obama

Closet staples

Zietz: Chunky sweater, patterned pants

Tankesley: Doc Martens, polka dot overalls

Take Two (accessories) Both: Fanny pack and a hair tie

ATL shopping dossier Megan Huntz, the Bombchel Factory, Press Shop, Brick + Mortar, Citizen Supply

Zoom ready

Zietz: Mascara and a good window

Tankesley: Eyeliner

Vintage or new Secondhand

You as a cocktail

Zietz: Aperol Spritz. The color is so me!

Tankesley: Hemingway Daiquiri

This article appears in our May 2021 issue.