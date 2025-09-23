Photos: The festive fashion of Shaky Knees 2025

For its 12th year, Shaky Knees Music Festival moved both its location (from Central Park to Piedmont Park) and its season (from spring to fall). But there was no shortage of talent thanks to headliners like Blink-182, Deftones, Cage the Elephant, Lenny Kravitz, My Chemical Romance, and Vampire Weekend, and certainly no shortage of creative concertgoer outfits. Here, a small sampling of some of the looks we saw while out and about at the festival.
As told to photographer Martha Williams
Mother and daughter Heidi and Jude
Heidi: This is my alien-from-the-stars-inspired outfit.
Jude: I’m going to see Blink-182 today, but we are here all weekend!
Isa from Atlanta
This is my old prom dress that I altered. I ripped up some tights and just shaved my head.
Karen from Miami
I’m here to see Alabama Shakes, Blink-182, Vampire Weekend . . . the list goes on. I’m wearing this rainbow jumper and a bathing suit top.
Nyla from Atlanta
I’m mostly looking forward to Wet Leg, but I’m here for 4 Non Blonds and Blink, too.
My name is Poncho. Easy to remember cause—the poncho.
Kimmy from Fort Wayne, Indiana
This is my boho-chic look.
Bianca
I love butterflies and the outdoors and thought the flowered headband would be good with the skirt.
Elizabeth from Atlanta
Trying to keep it simple today—I like witty T-shirts and simple black jeans.
Karina and Zack from Atlanta
Karina: This is what I normally wear!
Zack: I’m wearing an Ice Nine Kills concert T-shirt and my “concert pants” with six different pockets
Alyssa from Kansas
I’m here to see Blink-182.
Kaylin from Memphis, Tennessee
I had a friend make this top for me, and I bought the pants at a thrift store.
Grainne
I’m came from Tampa, but I’m originally from London. I’m here to see Stereophonics, and I’m here with my flags—I’m the flag lady!