Photos: The festive fashion of Shaky Knees 2025

Photograph by Martha Williams

For its 12th year, Shaky Knees Music Festival moved both its location (from Central Park to Piedmont Park) and its season (from spring to fall). But there was no shortage of talent thanks to headliners like Blink-182, Deftones, Cage the Elephant, Lenny Kravitz, My Chemical Romance, and Vampire Weekend, and certainly no shortage of creative concertgoer outfits. Here, a small sampling of some of the looks we saw while out and about at the festival.

As told to photographer Martha Williams

Photograph by Martha Williams

Mother and daughter Heidi and Jude

Heidi: This is my alien-from-the-stars-inspired outfit.

Jude: I’m going to see Blink-182 today, but we are here all weekend!

Photograph by Martha Williams

Isa from Atlanta

This is my old prom dress that I altered. I ripped up some tights and just shaved my head.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Karen from Miami

I’m here to see Alabama Shakes, Blink-182, Vampire Weekend . . . the list goes on. I’m wearing this rainbow jumper and a bathing suit top.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Nyla from Atlanta

I’m mostly looking forward to Wet Leg, but I’m here for 4 Non Blonds and Blink, too.

Photograph by Martha Williams

My name is Poncho. Easy to remember cause—the poncho.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Kimmy from Fort Wayne, Indiana

This is my boho-chic look.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Bianca

I love butterflies and the outdoors and thought the flowered headband would be good with the skirt.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Elizabeth from Atlanta

Trying to keep it simple today—I like witty T-shirts and simple black jeans.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Karina and Zack from Atlanta

Karina: This is what I normally wear!

Zack: I’m wearing an Ice Nine Kills concert T-shirt and my “concert pants” with six different pockets

Photograph by Martha Williams

Alyssa from Kansas

I’m here to see Blink-182.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Kaylin from Memphis, Tennessee

I had a friend make this top for me, and I bought the pants at a thrift store.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Grainne

I’m came from Tampa, but I’m originally from London. I’m here to see Stereophonics, and I’m here with my flags—I’m the flag lady!