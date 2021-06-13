With the Covid-19 numbers decreasing, hitting the road for a vacation is likely the first thing on everyone’s mind after a year of restrictions. Hotel Indigo Columbus is the perfect destination for those in Atlanta looking for a weekend away but don’t necessarily want the hassle of booking flights. This boutique hotel is the most recent development by W.C. Bradley Real Estate, and was constructed by general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie.

One-Of-A-Kind Boutique Hotel

Just 90 miles away in Columbus, GA, Hotel Indigo Columbus sits right on the banks of the Chattahoochee River. With more than 100 luxury rooms that include unbeatable river views, a farm-to-table restaurant (Denim & Oak), heated swimming pool, 2,500 square feet of meeting and convention space, and the city’s only rooftop bar (Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar & Restaurant) overlooking the river, the hotel was designed for every type of guest in mind, from business to pleasure. Additionally, aspects of Columbus history are embedded all throughout the design of the space, including handcrafted pieces made by local artists, making it unique from all other Hotel Indigos around the world.

Walk to Local Attractions

Not only is it a fabulous place to stay, but it’s also conveniently located in the heart of Uptown Columbus. Families can take their children for a stroll on the 22 mile-long Riverwalk, cool off on the nearby splash pad, and then head to Banks Food Hall for a bite to eat and a sweet treat from one if its many food vendors. Couples can enjoy a date night at one of the many delicious restaurants, all within walking distance. For those with a taste for the outdoors, Whitewater Express is just down the street, offering rafting tours and the country’s only dual state zip-line that takes you from Georgia to Alabama. Restaurants, retail, and nightlife surround the hotel—no car needed!

Dine With Us

These local attractions are not the only benefits to staying at the hotel. Guests can head downstairs and dine at Denim & Oak restaurant, which offers farm-to-table dining straight from W.C. Bradley farms. If guests prefer another dining option, they can then head to Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar & Restaurant. Located on the top floor of the hotel and overlooking the river, sip on ice-cold handcrafted cocktails and enjoy a variety of tasty appetizers and entrees at the open-air bar while enjoying a scenic atmosphere unlike any other in Columbus.

Book Your Stay

With its location, nearby attractions, and luxury amenities, Hotel Indigo Columbus is the perfect destination for every type of guest. Let us host your next vacation, wedding, or business event—we guarantee you will be blown away. For bookings and information, visit our website or call 706-780-7800. We look forward to seeing you soon!