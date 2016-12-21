Cabinet of curiosities: 18 intriguing home goods

From a shargreen hippo to a polished brass ant to a porcelain claw vase
By
-
l

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Today’s hyperconnected world leaves little room for mystery. Hence, our fascination with cabinets of curiosities or wunderkammer, which Victorians used to display exotic artifacts. The collections came to mind when we spotted Susan Ferrier’s porcupine. The Shutze Award–winning designer brought him home from a Paris flea market, ensconced him in a cabinet by Bradley, and installed him in the front window of McAlpine’s swanky new ADAC digs. Friends named him Needles. No, he’s not for sale, though surely he’s a sign of the design firm’s uncommon creativity.

1216_curiosities019_oneuseonlyShagreen hippo with silver serpent’s tail and feet, $9,990, Martin Nash, martinnash.com

1216_curiosities06_oneuseonlyHand-painted decorative plate by Rory Dobner, $40–$73, Amara, amara.com

1216_curiosities012_oneuseonlyCasper lamp plated in antique brass, $750, Arteriors Home, arteriorshome.com

1216_curiosities014_oneuseonlyAntique brass bottle openers, $60 each, Dixon Rye, dixonrye.com

1216_curiosities010_oneuseonlyFramed antique spiders, 18″ x 24″, $375, Dixon Rye

1216_curiosities016_oneuseonlyBrass magnifying glass by Bungalow 5, $115, Dixon Rye

1216_curiosities015_oneuseonlySetsuko Cat incense burner by Astier de Villatte, $300, Dixon Rye

1216_curiosities07_oneuseonlyLarge bone bowl in brass by Tom Dixon, $287, Amara

1216_curiosities018_oneuseonlyNoir embossed pillow with exposed zipper, $149, Vivid Interiors, vividinteriors.co

1216_curiosities03_oneuseonlyPolished brass ant sculpture, $360 for set of 3, Arteriors Home

1216_curiosities04_oneuseonlyDoe chest of drawers by Mobilier De Compagnie for Ibride, $1,132, Amara

1216_curiosities05_oneuseonlyGold-plated serving spoon and fork by Roberto Cavalli, $1,721, Amara

1216_curiosities011_oneuseonlyJohn Derian Picture Book, $75, Workman Publishing Company, Dixon Rye

1216_curiosities08_oneuseonlyPorcelain claw vase by Sarah Cihat, $180, Horne, shophorne.com

1216_curiosities013_oneuseonlyBrass vertebrae with metal base by Noir, $360, Bungalow Classic, bungalow­classic.com

1216_curiosities017_oneuseonlyNatural mussel shell necklace with pearls and black onyx, $325, Gogo Ferguson, gogojewelry.com

1216_curiosities02_oneuseonlyPiedmont gold glazed ceramic vase, $180, Arteriors Home

Contributing stylist: Nicole Morelli; Photographs by Caroline C. Kilgore or courtesy of their companies

This article originally appeared in our Winter 2016 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR