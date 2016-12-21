Cabinet of curiosities: 18 intriguing home goods

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Today’s hyperconnected world leaves little room for mystery. Hence, our fascination with cabinets of curiosities or wunderkammer, which Victorians used to display exotic artifacts. The collections came to mind when we spotted Susan Ferrier’s porcupine. The Shutze Award–winning designer brought him home from a Paris flea market, ensconced him in a cabinet by Bradley, and installed him in the front window of McAlpine’s swanky new ADAC digs. Friends named him Needles. No, he’s not for sale, though surely he’s a sign of the design firm’s uncommon creativity.

Shagreen hippo with silver serpent’s tail and feet, $9,990, Martin Nash, martinnash.com

Hand-painted decorative plate by Rory Dobner, $40–$73, Amara, amara.com

Casper lamp plated in antique brass, $750, Arteriors Home, arteriorshome.com

Antique brass bottle openers, $60 each, Dixon Rye, dixonrye.com

Framed antique spiders, 18″ x 24″, $375, Dixon Rye

Brass magnifying glass by Bungalow 5, $115, Dixon Rye

Setsuko Cat incense burner by Astier de Villatte, $300, Dixon Rye

Large bone bowl in brass by Tom Dixon, $287, Amara

Noir embossed pillow with exposed zipper, $149, Vivid Interiors, vividinteriors.co

Polished brass ant sculpture, $360 for set of 3, Arteriors Home

Doe chest of drawers by Mobilier De Compagnie for Ibride, $1,132, Amara

Gold-plated serving spoon and fork by Roberto Cavalli, $1,721, Amara

John Derian Picture Book, $75, Workman Publishing Company, Dixon Rye

Porcelain claw vase by Sarah Cihat, $180, Horne, shophorne.com

Brass vertebrae with metal base by Noir, $360, Bungalow Classic, bungalow­classic.com

Natural mussel shell necklace with pearls and black onyx, $325, Gogo Ferguson, gogojewelry.com

Piedmont gold glazed ceramic vase, $180, Arteriors Home

Contributing stylist: Nicole Morelli; Photographs by Caroline C. Kilgore or courtesy of their companies

This article originally appeared in our Winter 2016 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.