House Envy: Atlanta power couple selling one of Ansley Park’s oldest homes

House is within walking distance to the Atlanta BeltLine, MARTA, the High Museum of Art, and Piedmont Park

One of Ansley Park’s most charming houses is also home to one of Atlanta’s most influential couples, Veronica and Franklin Biggins. Veronica, who worked at the White House as director of presidential personnel under former President Bill Clinton, is now the managing partner of the Atlanta office of Diversified Search, the world’s largest female-owned executive search firm. Franklin is an attorney and former Fulton County judge. The couple have lived in the house at 138 Peachtree Circle for nearly 25 years, raising two daughters and hosting some of the city’s most prominent citizens.

Built in 1905, the Biggins’ home is one of the oldest in Ansley Park, which has been designated a Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. The first Atlanta suburban neighborhood designed for automobiles, Ansley Park is known for its wide streets, extensive landscaping, and variety of classic home styles, including Colonial, Italian Renaissance, and Tudor. The popular neighborhood is also known for its prime Midtown location, within walking distance of the Atlanta BeltLine, MARTA, the High Museum of Art, and Piedmont Park.

The 4,356-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a formal living room, a large dining room, and a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, brick flooring, a center island, and top-of-the-line appliances. The master bedroom features a fireside sitting area, and the finished terrace level includes an in-law suite with a kitchenette. There’s also a large front porch, screened-in-side porch, pool, and garage.

The home’s many original architectural features include 11-foot ceilings, leaded glass windows, pocket doors, and seven working fireplaces. Veronica and Franklin have done some major renovations over the years, particularly to the kitchen and bathrooms.

When asked about her favorite features, Veronica says the home’s character is what she loves most. “There’s something to be said for the historic value of a house, and this one ranks high on that scale.” She also enjoys the Ansley Park neighborhood, which she says is a tight-knit community and a great place to raise a family. The Ansley Park Civic Association is an active citizens group that does everything from keeping an eye on security to organizing regular social events, including a book club, diner’s club, garden club, and tour of homes.

As much as Veronica and Franklin appreciate the house, the empty nesters recently decided to sell in favor of a smaller place. They plan to stay in the area, though, and have already purchased a condominium nearby. “We really love Midtown and don’t intend to leave,” she says.

