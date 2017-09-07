“Yoo” might want to live at this new luxury high-rise in Midtown

The 25-story apartment complex on the edge of Piedmont Park has a saline pool, yoga studio, and giant chess set.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

YOO on the Park, a new 25-story apartment complex on the edge of Piedmont Park, is remarkable not only for its luxurious amenities (saline pool, yoga studio, golf simulator, etc.), but for its high-style finishes. Of course, that’s to be expected given that YOO Studio is an international design firm cofounded by celebrity designer Philippe Starck, and model units are furnished by Cantoni (which provides new residents with discounts). Stylish, whimsical features include a six-story living wall on the 13th Street facade, Marcel Wanders–designed papier-mâché chandeliers, and a giant chess set on the amenity deck. To add local flavor, YOO created an oversized, digitized image of Scarlett O’Hara for the game room. Moss poodles at the entrance are named Busted, Belle, Scottie, and Peaches. Rents from $1,550.

This article originally appeared in our Fall 2017 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.