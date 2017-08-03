A map of all the places Baby Driver filmed in Atlanta

Photograph by Wilson Webb ©2017 TriStar Pictures, Inc. and MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All Rights Reserved.

By now you’ve seen Baby Driver, right? If not, you should; I’ll wait.

Writer/director Edgar Wright practically gave Atlanta an open love letter in his action-filled, music-driven, heist getaway flick. And yeah, we’re still not going to let him slide for calling it “the Buford Highway,” but considering how many movies come here and masquerade as New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago, we’re tickled pink that someone decided to make us the star for once.

At the end of the day, it’s the attention to detail that really elevates Baby Driver for Atlantans. This isn’t just a case of setting the film in Georgia and slapping extra peach icons in the background to hammer home the illusion. The car chases, for the most part, make geographical sense. The coffee is Octane. The “finest wining and dining of all the wining and dining” is actually in the top 10 of Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants. Bonus points will be awarded for paying attention, Mr. Wright.

Even outside of Atlanta, people are crazy for Baby Driver. The film’s currently holds a 95 percent Fresh aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes. And since Baby Driver is so authentic, there are numerous locations from the film to see here in Georgia. We’ve gathered just about everything there is, so grab your camera and drive (safely) to these spots. (Spoilers ahead.)

Candler Building

127 Peachtree Street Northeast

The fictional First Bank of Atlanta robbed during the very first scene of the movie

Pratt-Pullman Yard

Rogers Street Northeast

This historic site served as the location where Baby gets caught up in the exchange of (and subsequent shootout) over stolen APD weaponry.

84 Perimeter Center East

The fictional Perimeter Trust robbed during the film’s second heist

Slice

85 Poplar Street Northest, Atlanta, 30303

This pizzeria was turned into a fictional location of Atlanta’s ubiquitous Octane coffee shop

Uncle Chucky’s Diner

5116 GA-85, Forest Park

Served as both the external and internal location for Bo’s Diner, where Baby meets Debora

111 Green Street Southeast, Gainesville

The interior of this former Regions Bank location was transformed into a U.S. post office for the final heist

Dahlberg Hall

30 Courtland Street Southeast

This Georgia State building served as the exterior for the U.S. post office during the final heist

Freedom Parkway and I-75/85

Though most of the action following the second heist’s getaway takes place on the Buford-Spring Connector, the Good Samaritan’s truck crash was shot here.

Buford-Spring Connector

Most of the getaway after the Perimeter Trust heist was filmed here.

C & L Used Auto Parts

570 Glenn Street Southwest

This area, as well as Pirkle Inc across the street, was where Baby took the car containing JD’s body to be crushed.

Criminal Records

1154 Euclid Avenue Northeast

Baby’s record store of choice

Goodfellas Pizza & Wings

615 Spring Street Northwest

The long-standing pizzeria where Baby started delivery gig for after paying off his getaway driver debt

Bacchanalia (former location)

1198 Howell Mill Road Northwest

At the time of filming, this was the location of “the finest wining and dining of all the wining and dining.” Now, the restaurant has moved slightly northwest to 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.

The Mall at Peachtree Center

Peachtree Center MARTA Station

While fleeing from Buddy and the police after the failed post office heist, Baby runs through this food court and attempts to don a disguise in one of the tourist shops.



250 Auburn Avenue Northeast

The exterior of this Sweet Auburn building was used for Baby’s apartment.

Healey Building

57 Forsyth Street Northwest

This was the exterior for the safe house where the crews stayed after heists. Baby travels from here to Slice (rebranded as an Octane Coffee in the movie) to get everyone’s coffee orders.

Georgia World Congress Center Parking Garages

103 Mangum Street Southwest

These cavernous underground parking decks served as the setting for Baby’s climactic confrontation with Buddy.

Splash

2459 Piedmont Road Northeast

Baby and Debora get to know each other more and share music in this laundromat

Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest

During the opening chase, an APD officer attempts to deploy a spike strip here to stop Baby’s escape.

I-75/85 Northbound under Captiol Avenue Southwest

After entering the tunnel, Baby shakes an APD helicopter by switching lanes with two other red cars during the opening chase.

721 Spring Street Northwest

The opening scene culminates with Baby driving into this parking garage and the crew switching cars to lose the police.

Myrtle Street Apartments

This Midtown complex was used for Debora’s apartment.

Jerry Wadley Memorial Bridge, Juliette

The bridge where Baby and Debora are caught by the FBI