A new installation at Atlanta’s airport transports visitors to a fantasy forest

Photograph by Jeff Wolk

The recently debuted Flight Paths at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a permanent installation between terminals A and B that puts travelers under a stylized tree canopy, complete with bird calls, cricket chirps, and a simulated thunderstorm. The project’s $4 million cost was covered by a program that dedicates 1 percent of all capital spending at the world’s busiest airport to visual and performing art. The installation includes approximately 13,000 individual leaves and 24,000 LED lights. Sharp-eared listeners will hear the calls of 20 different birds, from cardinals and hawks to waterfowl like ducks and herons.

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.

