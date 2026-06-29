Georgia by the Numbers: Why global companies continue to choose the Peach State

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

1

rank of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport among the world’s busiest airports, connecting more than 105 million passengers a year to 150 U.S. cities and 75 international destinations.

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

26

public institutions in the University System of Georgia, with top-ranked schools including the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia.

Illustration by Aldo Crusher



174.2 million

visitors Georgia welcomed in 2024, a state record; Georgia also ranked fifth in the nation for overnight visits.

Illustration by Aldo Crusher



12

Consecutive years Area Development has ranked Georgia the top state for business.

Illustration by Aldo Crusher



6.4 million

population of metro Atlanta—the eighth-largest and among the fastest-growing in the nation.

Illustration by Aldo Crusher



70+

foreign consulates, trade missions, and bi-national chambers of commerce that call Atlanta home.

1

rank of the Port of Savannah among the continent’s largest single-container terminals.

33

Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in metro Atlanta, including 17 Fortune 500 companies.

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

800

aerospace-related companies that call Georgia home (aerospace products are the state’s top export).