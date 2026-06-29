Georgia by the Numbers: Why global companies continue to choose the Peach State

Business is booming in the Peach State. Want proof? Here are some highlights.

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an illustration of planes taking off

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

1
rank of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport among the world’s busiest airports, connecting more than 105 million passengers a year to 150 U.S. cities and 75 international destinations.

an illustration or a college campus labeled "tech"

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

26
public institutions in the University System of Georgia, with top-ranked schools including the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia.

an illustration of a hotel room key with a purple tag labeled "Room 174"

Illustration by Aldo Crusher


174.2 million
visitors Georgia welcomed in 2024, a state record; Georgia also ranked fifth in the nation for overnight visits.

an illustration of a trophy with cash inside

Illustration by Aldo Crusher


12
Consecutive years Area Development has ranked Georgia the top state for business.

Illustration by Aldo Crusher


6.4 million
population of metro Atlanta—the eighth-largest and among the fastest-growing in the nation.

an illustration or the globe with flags atop

Illustration by Aldo Crusher


70+
foreign consulates, trade missions, and bi-national chambers of commerce that call Atlanta home.

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rank of the Port of Savannah among the continent’s largest single-container terminals.

33
Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in metro Atlanta, including 17 Fortune 500 companies.

an illustration of a jet fan with a price tag attached

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

800
aerospace-related companies that call Georgia home (aerospace products are the state’s top export).

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