Georgia by the Numbers: Why global companies continue to choose the Peach State

1
rank of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport among the world’s busiest airports, connecting more than 105 million passengers a year to 150 U.S. cities and 75 international destinations.
26
public institutions in the University System of Georgia, with top-ranked schools including the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia.
174.2 million
visitors Georgia welcomed in 2024, a state record; Georgia also ranked fifth in the nation for overnight visits.
12
Consecutive years Area Development has ranked Georgia the top state for business.
6.4 million
population of metro Atlanta—the eighth-largest and among the fastest-growing in the nation.
70+
foreign consulates, trade missions, and bi-national chambers of commerce that call Atlanta home.
1
rank of the Port of Savannah among the continent’s largest single-container terminals.
33
Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in metro Atlanta, including 17 Fortune 500 companies.
800
aerospace-related companies that call Georgia home (aerospace products are the state’s top export).