For over three decades, Fifth Group Restaurants has cultivated a legacy of hospitality and community in the Atlanta culinary scene. Theirs is a story of resilience, shaped by generations of guests and team members, contributing to a culture of service and creativity.

Back in 1993, in the exhilarating days that culminated in the 1996 Olympic Games, founders Steve Simon and Chris Goss opened South City Kitchen on Crescent Avenue in Midtown Atlanta. Their vision of sophisticated Southern Cuisine has since evolved into an Atlanta landmark, still thriving 33 years later. Over time, their portfolio grew to include a host of Atlanta favorites: La Tavola Trattoria; three new South City Kitchen locations (Vinings, Avalon, and Buckhead); Ecco (Midtown, Buckhead, and Hartsfield Jackson International Airport); Alma Cocina (Downtown and Buckhead); Lure Saltwater Kitchen and Bar; and their newest concept, Ela Mezze and Spirits. Along the way, they also created Bold Catering and Design, one of the South’s most renowned event catering and design companies. “It’s been a fulfilling journey,” reflected founder Steve Simon, “and throughout it, we are constantly reminded that delivering meaningful experiences goes well beyond the plate—it’s about connected service, well-designed spaces, and genuine hospitality. People come to us for a total experience, and I believe that staying true to this philosophy sustains each of our brands.”

Innovation Guided By All Five Senses

Through the lens of sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste, Fifth Group creates dining experiences that are immersive and deeply meaningful. Thoughtfully designed spaces honor both tradition and modernity. Specially curated music programs reflect and enhance each brand, while the lively hum of conversation and background of culinary creation beget an energetic and enchanting atmosphere. The embrace of a warm greeting, a well appointed table, and every detail attended to ensure a genuine experience. Aromas of expertly crafted, visually stunning dishes and freshly baked breads stir nostalgia and excitement. Effective branding is also a hallmark of the organization, and the visual identity of each Fifth Group brand is tirelessly researched, planned, and designed to reflect iconic beauty and achieve resonance with their guests.

Ela, the Newest Chapter in the Fifth Group Saga

The newest sibling in the Fifth Group family, Ela Mezze and Spirits in Virginia Highlands, was carefully created using the Five Senses approach. This pan-Med powerhouse draws inspiration from Greece, Turkey, and Morocco with other cultures interwoven in a culinary tapestry that traces ancient trade routes across the Mediterranean Sea. Ela’s modern approach to old-world cuisine celebrates the vibrant flavors, diverse ingredients, and warm hospitality these cultures are famous for. Ela’s unique and vital experience made it a rising star of the Atlanta restaurant scene—voted Best New Restaurant of 2024, Best Brunch, and an Atlanta Essential Restaurant by Eater Atlanta.

Organization-wide Sustainability

Beyond their award-winning culinary and hospitality experiences, Fifth Group is deeply committed to sustainability—minimizing waste, conserving resources, and prioritizing sustainable sourcing—and this is no small feat when operating multiple locations across six brands. As the first in Atlanta to embrace a zero-waste business model, Fifth Group continues to set industry standards for responsible operations.

Key sustainability initiatives include industry-leading, low-water-use dishwashers and high-efficiency HVAC systems still going strong after 15 years. Nearly all lighting across all locations has been upgraded to energy-saving LEDs. Kitchens convert cooking grease to biofuels, preventing sewer clogs and protecting water quality. Most impactful of all its efforts, Fifth Group has diverted from landfills more than 12,000 pounds of organic waste per location per year, generating more than 1 million pounds of compost and preventing over 2 million pounds of methane emissions. No other restaurant company in the state can make this claim or has made this level of investment.

Fifth Group also features a sustainable wine program of biodynamic and organic farming techniques, ensuring that every pour aligns with the restaurant’s environmental values.

For more on their commitment to sustainability, visit www.fifthgroup.com/community.

Lure Saltwater Kitchen & Bar: Relevance and Sustainability in Every Detail

Periodically, Fifth Group evolves their concepts to offer new levels of service, experience, and culinary joy for the neighborhoods they serve. Finding this delicate balance between knowing what to preserve and what to renew is Fifth Group’s recipe for longevity. Nowhere is this more evident than in the recent relaunch of Lure. Established in Midtown in 2012, the newly reimagined Lure Saltwater Kitchen and Bar reopened in 2024 with a refreshed mission: to present the bounty of the ocean through an array of wood-fired seafood creations, a new patio bar, and unique presentations—like the Chef’s Tackle Box (an actual tackle box with all of the accoutrements necessary to enjoy an array of oysters, crab claws, ceviche, and a wild card addition to each at the chef’s whim).

At Lure, sustainability-as-core-philosophy informs each aspect of the restaurant’s operations. From sourcing to service, every decision reflects a dedication to protecting ocean ecosystems and minimizing environmental impact.

In partnership with Athens-based Shell to Shore, Lure recycles oyster shells to restore natural oyster beds along the Georgia coast, diverting shells from landfills to combat rising sea levels while supporting marine biodiversity. Ela repurposes captured rainwater from its roof and melt from ice makers to water plants and flush toilets, resulting in a 50% lower water consumption rate than typical restaurants. Chefs collaborate with Farmers & Fisherman Purveyors, using the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch List to ensure every item served is ethically and sustainably sourced. Biodegradable materials are used throughout the restaurant, reflecting a commitment to keeping our oceans clean.

Inspired Creativity, Emotional Connectivity

As a community-focused hospitality group, Fifth Group is dedicated to creating engaging experiences that foster connection, celebrate our neighborhoods, and bring the flavors of the world to Atlanta. Their restaurants are more than places to dine—they’re immersive culinary experiences where guests can slow down, connect with others, and enjoy life.