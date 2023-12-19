About Us

For over 85 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta has ignited the unlimited potential of kids and teens by creating safe, inclusive, and engaging environments. We envision thousands of young leaders thriving in life and strengthening the futures of their communities and the world. To achieve our mission, BGCMA offers hundreds of programs ranging from STEAM activities to sports and wellness to arts and innovation. The 7000+ youth, ages 6 – 18, who we serve have a variety of amazing field trip opportunities throughout the year, including college visits, and BGCMA distributes thousands of dollars in scholarships annually. In addition to our 25 Clubs in 10 Metro Atlanta counties, BGCMA also owns and operates Camp Kiwanis, our 160-acre residential camp facility. With your support, BGCMA hopes to expand our program offerings and ultimately serve more kids, more often and with greater impact!

How you can help

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta counts on the support of donors and volunteers to help us achieve our goals. Learn more about getting involved with BGCMA and make a gift today by visiting http://bgcma.org.