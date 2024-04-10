Atlanta’s steady job growth and stable economic climate continue to make it an attractive destination for entrepreneurs. In fact, the Southern city was recently recognized as the top metro area in the country for new business formation.

To help support these local business owners as they start, run and grow their businesses, Chase for Business is inviting Atlanta-area entrepreneurs to attend a complimentary, all-day expo packed with learning and networking opportunities. The event will take place at Pullman Yards (225 Rogers St NE) on Wednesday, May 1 from 1-7 p.m. Attendees will hear directly from leading business experts and be able to network with other entrepreneurs. Activities and topics include:

“As a top metro area to start a business, Atlanta has some of the best and brightest business owners in the country. It only makes sense for us to bring the expertise of Chase for Business to them in a big way,” said Ben Walter, CEO of Chase for Business. “We hope that by doing so, we can become an even stronger partner to the business community in Atlanta and help them take the next step with their business, no matter what that may be.”

The Experience: Atlanta is the first of three signature events being held in major small business markets this year (the others are Washington D.C. on May 8 and Philadelphia on May 14). These signature events are intended to bring Chase’s national small business resources to selected cities in a way that is convenient for business owners, allowing them to learn helpful tips and gain access to the resources they need.

“Atlanta’s thriving small business scene and vibrant business culture are two of the things that make this city special,” said Dan Russell, Market Manager at Chase. “Events like The Experience: Atlanta are an opportunity to support passionate entrepreneurs to grow and expand their businesses. We’re honored to be a part of their journey.”

Business owners interested in attending The Experience: Atlanta can register here. Registration is required to attend the event.

For more information about the tools and resources Chase for Business has available for Atlanta-area business leaders, visit www.chase.com/business.

