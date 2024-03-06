If there is any sports team that best encapsulates the city of Atlanta, it’s the Hawks. From their community events to their collaborations, the Hawks always strive to continue being “True to Atlanta.” Beyond the hardwood, being part of the Hawks family is not just about the game; it’s an experience. Over the last few seasons, the Hawks and State Farm Arena have been continuously recognized and awarded for their in-game experience, food and beverage, overall fan satisfaction, and so much more.

Last season, the Hawks sold out 38 out of 41 home games and reached their highest number of season ticket members. As another season comes around, the Hawks and State Farm Arena continue to up the ante, ushering in a new era of leadership on and off the court. This season saw even further improvement to Hawks and State Farm Arena experience. Award-winning and critically acclaimed Chef G. Garvin joined the organization as Chief Culinary Officer to oversee the food experience throughout the venue. In addition, the Hawks recently made new renovations to the award-winning sensory room, serving as a model for venues across the country prioritizing an environment of total inclusivity. Now, it’s your turn to join the Hawks family and be a part of the experience for yourself, your friends and your family.

Whether you become a full-season or Stack Pack Member, becoming a Hawks Member establishes a closer connection on and off the court. The new online merchandise shop, exclusively available for Hawks Members, reinforces the commitment to improving the member experience, offering discounts on all Hawks Shop items. As a Hawks Member, you’ll enjoy personalized assistance throughout the year, interest-free payment options, priority perks like parking, seat upgrades, playoff ticket priority, and exclusive VIP experiences such as Meet the Team, Brews & BBQ, and Taste of the Hawks, among other benefits! By joining as a Hawks Member, you gain unprecedented access to the team and create lifelong memories while playing a vital role in the organization’s journey. It’s not just about wearing team colors; it’s about embracing the Hawks DNA.

Under unified leadership from GM Landry Fields, Assistant GM Kyle Korver, and Head Coach Quin Snyder, the team’s aspirations transcend the conventional pursuit of victory. Fields underscores sustainable habits and continuous improvement, envisioning an organization built on selflessness and disciplined work. Korver lauds Snyder’s humility, collaboration, and passion for the game, while Snyder emphasizes a team grounded in unselfish play and a shared commitment to communication. Together, they are determined to create a selfless, communicative organization that extends beyond the court, prioritizing day-in, day-out processes and embracing values such as humility and collaboration.

Hawks three-time All-Star Trae Young captains the ship on-court and is quickly becoming one of the greatest Hawks to grace the city of Atlanta. So far, he’s become the fastest player in NBA history—in terms of games played—to 10,000 career points, 3,500 assists and 1,000 three-pointers, ranking in the franchise’s top-10 in these career statistical categories. Additionally, this season, Young tied the NBA’s longest streak for 30-or-more point games and 10-or-more assists, tying Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson.

State Farm Arena recently achieved TRUE Platinum Certification for Zero Waste and won the Fan Experience Award at TheStadiumBusiness Awards in 2023. Additionally, the arena has also hosted impactful community and civic events, including becoming the first professional sports and entertainment venue to serve as a voting precinct for the 2020 General Election and its signature Million Meal Pack, which has packed more than three million meals to fight food insecurity throughout Metro Atlanta. These accolades showcase the Hawks’ commitment to excellence, not only on the court but also in providing an unparalleled experience for fans. With recent achievements on-court and State Farm Arena’s countless awards, attending a Hawks game is a world-class experience that’s unmatched in the southeast.

As the Hawks usher in a new chapter, they stand ready as a team forged in selflessness, communication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The hardwood echoes with the promise of an exciting, fast-paced style of basketball, reflecting the collective vision of Landry Fields, Kyle Korver, and Quin Snyder. The Hawks are more than a team; they’re a family, inviting every fan to be a vital part of their journey as a Hawks Member.