When the still of winter settles in, there’s no better time to head to the mountains and escape to one of Georgia’s winter getaway hidden gems: Ellijay, Georgia.

Cozy Cabins

Ellijay is situated perfectly in the foothills of the Southern Appalachians and is home to three rivers, countless creeks, hills, and hollows. This means that the over 1500 cabins dappled along the riverbanks and ridges of Gilmer County are sure to have a view you’ll love.

Just like no two snowflakes are the same, no two cabins offer the same combination of views, vibes, and amenities. Some feature Creekside firepits perfect for roasting marshmallows while others feature expansive decks with bedswings layered in lots of warm blankets perfect for cozying up and watching the sun rise over the Blue Ridge Mountains with a hot cup of locally-roasted coffee.

For those looking to stay closer to the action, Ellijay River House is a quietly luxurious bed and breakfast featuring gorgeous suites and gourmet breakfasts perfect for anyone looking to be pampered.

Wine About Winter

If sitting by a crackling fireplace while sipping award-winning wine sounds like your ideal plan for escaping winter’s chill, you’re in luck.

Ellijay is home to almost a dozen of North Georgia’s best-loved vineyards and tasting rooms. Each vineyard comes with its own distinct aesthetics and signature sips.

Chateau Meichtry feels like being transported to the French Countryside while Engelheim Vineyards’ tasting room feels like a Bavarian dream. Oenophiles will love looking out over the mountains while sipping with names that feel plucked from the script of their favorite rom-com at Ott Vineyards & Winery.

For those looking to taste a vintner’s take on Ellijay’s apple heritage, Buckley Vineyard’s “Corinne” can be tasted at either their vineyard or the newly-opened tasting room located in a beautifully-restored historic home in Downtown Ellijay.

While Downtown, swing by Cartecay Vineyards’ Cartecay Wine & Craft to sample wines from Ellijay’s original vineyard or venture out to their tasting room to sip wine by their iconic chimney stack.

Music lovers will love cozying up with a glass of wine at Grapes & Ladders vineyard where the event lineup means something fun is always on the horizon.

Foodies and wine lovers can’t miss Roo Mountain Vineyards’ curated tasting experiences that rotate seasonally. If you can’t snag a ticket, no worries! Roo is home to Ellijay’s only on-site vineyard restaurant.

Sip & Savor the Season

Ellijay isn’t just a wine-lover’s winter wonderland. Ellijay is home to other unforgettable sips like decadent liquers at House of Applejay Distillery and Reece’s Cider Co.’s impressive lineup of hard ciders made from B.J. Reece Orchards apples.

When hunger hits, Ellijay’s restaurant lineup is waiting to satisfy every craving.

Ellijay is home to some legendary North Georgia eats. Local mainstays like Cantaberry and River Street Tavern serve some of the area’s most tried-and-true dishes like Cantaberry’s Chicken and Wild Rice Soup and River Street Tavern’s award-winning burgers. If you’re looking to eat your fill and have plenty of leftovers to take back to the cabin, don’t miss your chance to pig out at one of North Georgia’s famous BBQ spots like The Pink Pig of Cherry Log or Poole’s.

If you’re looking to expand your list of favorite Ellijay eats, check out The Roof of Ellijay’s elevated Appalachian cuisine or The Butcher and Bottle’s seasonal rotation of date night selections.

When you’re looking to take a taste of the mountains home with you, you can’t go home grabbing baked goods at Arlowe’s Bakehouse or High Mountain Bread, cheeses from Mountain View Artisanal, or jams and jellies from local orchards like Panorama Orchards, B.J. Reece Orchards, or R & A Orchards.

Winter Adventure

If a little cold can’t keep you from blazing new trails, you’ll find yourself in good company in Ellijay. With some of the Southeast’s best-known and most-loved hiking and mountain biking trails located in Ellijay’s wilderness, this Georgia mountain town is home to opportunities a-plenty for outdoor adventure.

Scenic hikes like Tumbling Waters Trail are great to visit in the winter for less-crowded walkways and views that expand after the last leaves have fallen. For a shorter hike that feels just as scenic, check out Fall Branch Falls. More adventurous hikers will love visiting the Gennett Poplar (the second-largest tree in Georgia) located on Bear Creek Trail.

Ellijay is known as the Mountain Bike Capital of Georgia for good reason: Bear Creek Trail is just one of many biking trails in Gilmer County where avid bikers can shred their way through the Blue Ridge Mountains. Looking for more trails? Head over to Cartecay Bike Shop Brewery for trail maps and a chance to taste craft brews made in-house by the coolest bikers in the Southern Appalachians.

Ready to plan your winter trip to Ellijay? Click here to get more inspiration.