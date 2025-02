Photo by Joan Marcus

This happy, music-filled show about a mother, a daughter, and three possible dads celebrates its 25-year run with a one-week stint at the Fox. Set to the tunes of ABBA, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than $4.5 billion at the box office. Tickets are now available.

