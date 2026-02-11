Revelations still moves audiences 50 years after its Atlanta debut

Photograph by Dario Calmese

When Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre February 11 to 15, the company will close each show with Revelations, as it has done every year since it started performing here in 1976. The ballet, choreographed by Ailey and inspired by his “blood memories” of growing up in the Baptist church in Texas, has become synonymous with the modern dance company’s vivid and emotional work.

Revelations is divided into three sections; pictured above is company member Constance Stamatiou dancing in part two, “Wade in the Water Processional.” Stamatiou explains the making and meaning of Alvin Ailey’s most revered production.

Blood Memories

“Revelations has been performed countless times all over the world. It’s been a part of the Olympics opening ceremony; it’s been performed at the White House. I remember seeing a CBS special about Revelations when I was a little girl. This section reflects Ailey’s memories of hearing ‘Wade in the Water’ sung while people were being baptized in a creek in the woods. He wanted the piece to resemble what he saw.”

Mother of the Church

“We call this part the ‘Umbrella Lady’— I think of her as the mother of the church. Her job is to hold the umbrella to provide shade for the couple who is getting baptized. Everyone is in white for this part; the colors were Ailey’s vision, and then the decor and costumes were originally designed by Ves Harper for the first production of Revelations, in 1960. Your arms are definitely in shape from holding that umbrella!”

Troubling the Water

“The pale-blue background represents the sky, and then you have the two pieces of cloth representing the water. Offstage, dancers are holding the edges of the cloth and shaking the water to make it move. Over the course of the piece, the waters start to rise, and you’ll start to see bigger waves. It’s really quite beautiful.”

Fluid Casting

“Revelations is close to a full group piece, but the casting is constantly changing. We have a book—it’s like our Bible—that has the casting assignments for each performance of the multiweek tour. I used to perform a lot as the Wade Girl who is getting baptized, but I moved up to Umbrella Lady after having my kids. I still dance other parts in Revelations, too, and Wade Girl maybe once a year to satisfy my need!”

Honoring a Legacy

“The original dancer in this role was Judith Jamison [the legendary dancer who also served as the company’s second artistic director after Alvin Ailey died]. When I dance in it, I’m definitely trying to channel Ms. Jamison, and Renee Robinson, who is also famous for this role. I’m embodying all the mothers in the church that I would see growing up—my grandma, my aunts. And I’m thinking of the shoulders I stand on, trying to honor Mr. Ailey’s choreography, trying to give gratitude to be a part of this company.”

This article appears in our February 2026 issue.