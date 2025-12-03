Photos: David Byrne performs at the Fox Theatre

Photograph by Perry Julien

David Byrne brought his Who is the Sky tour to the Fox Theatre on Tuesday evening for the first of two sold-out shows in support of his 11th studio album of the same name. The former Talking Heads frontman and guitarist blended music, visual art, and storytelling accompanied by his 12-piece troupe of musicians, singers, and dancers who performed wireless, allowing them to move around the staging, creating an immersive experience for the crowd. The setlist included new material from Who is the Sky?, along with several Talking Heads hits including “Heaven,” “Psycho Killer,” “Once in a Lifetime,” and “Burning Down the House.” Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

