New “Airbnb meets hotel” opens at Ponce City Market

Photo courtesy of Jamestown

Ten years after launching Ponce City Market and radically transforming the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, real-estate development firm Jamestown is moving on to Phase Two. The company is betting big that the demand exists for 405 apartment-style units next door to the historic Sears warehouse–turned-market.

Scout Living’s one- and two-bedroom residences live like Airbnbs, with fully equipped kitchens, dishwashers, and washer-dryer combos. Check-in is virtual, and there’s usually only one staff member assigned to the lobby-like entry. Rooms are fully furnished in a minimalist style with a neutral palette. (Pro tip: You must request a television to get one.) Units can be reserved for any amount of time, be it a night, a week, a month, or even longer.

Photo courtesy of Jamestown

Yet in other ways, 22-story Scout Living feels less like an Airbnb and more like a hotel. Valet parking is available. Housekeeping is included. Guests have access to the rooftop, complete with a pool, fitness center, and stunning skyline views. If you forgot your charger or a razor, you can buy one at the vending machine on the main floor.

Four-hundred-plus units is a lot of beds to fill. (For context, Hotel Clermont down the street has 94 rooms.) As Georgia’s film industry continues to struggle, it will be interesting to see whether Scout Living’s supply outpaces demand, at least in the near-term. Regardless, it offers a unique hybrid model that’s worth checking out, even as a one-night staycation. Walk to Ponce City Market, have an excellent dinner at the Atrium, and sleep ensconced within the skyline. You’ll feel like a tourist in your own hometown.

Photo courtesy of Jametown