Love Story star Noah Fearnley shares the southern destinations that keep calling him back

Courtesy of FX

Noah Fearnley, who just wrapped a shoot in Atlanta, played Carolyn Bessette’s boyfriend Michael Bergin in the hit FX anthology series Love Story. Here, he shares the Southern cities he enjoys visiting.

What’s your favorite travel destination in the South?

Tampa! I got hurt playing college football at Endicott College, and my dreams were crushed into a million pieces. I transferred to the University of Tampa because I was offered a lacrosse scholarship, and I ended up loving it. I’ve moved around a lot in my life: Connecticut, New York, Boston, Miami, and now Los Angeles. And I think Tampa is one of the greatest places in the country. It’s so beautiful, and the weather is so perfect that people don’t even look down at their phones. I’ve actually thought about moving back.

What’s your Tampa highlight?

The Riverwalk. It’s a miles-long trail along the Hillsborough River with lots of restaurants and shops. I love being near water. My highlight was always Gasparilla, which is basically a parade of pirates. A massive pirate ship arrives, and thousands of people come out to celebrate and have all these festivities. It’s always a fun party. If you’re in the area, you go.

What other places in the South stand out?

I just finished shooting a movie in Atlanta, and it was my first time there! We filmed in Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Decatur, and Gresham Park. North Atlanta reminded me of a mini L.A.—there’s a big-city vibe, except it’s more condensed and a bit rural.

Where did you go during your off-hours?

I really liked the Atlanta Beltline area, especially Ponce City Market and the Eastside Trail. I also stopped by Chattahoochee Food Works, which is this huge food hall in northwest Atlanta with a lot of different vendors.

Overall, what do you love about the South?

There is a kindness among the locals, like 24/7. I also love the chill slowness compared to L.A. and New York. My stress level comes down, like, five notches.

This article appears in our August 2026 issue.