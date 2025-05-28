Ellijay’s agricultural roots run deep. Long known as The Apple Capital of Georgia, this picturesque mountain town is quickly becoming known for its wine scene. In the last decade, the area has experienced an industry boom that has seen several award-winning vineyards rise from the foothills of the Southern Appalachians.

With several vineyards dappled across the mountains of Gilmer County and even more tasting rooms located around town, there is no better way to unwind and experience North Georgia’s vineyard scene than spending a weekend in Ellijay.

The Roots of a Region

Cartecay Vineyards and Engelheim Vineyards have long been recognized as the pioneers of Ellijay’s wine industry.

Cartecay Vineyards was founded in 2007 through the revitalization of a late-1800s farm long-since reclaimed by nature. Today, visitors can sip Cartecay’s award-winning wines in the historically restored circa-1890 Tasting Barn, by the iconic original chimney stack that graces Cartecay Vineyards’ wines, or even at their downtown Ellijay tasting room: Cartecay Wine & Craft. Back at the vineyard, their Crush Fest held each September is a can’t-miss event.

Across the county, Engelheim Vineyards’ first vines were planted in 2009, and the Engel family harvested their first vintage in 2011. In the years since, Engelheim has built a serious wine dynasty—adding a Bavarian-style tasting room, curating forward-thinking events and experiences, and building a gorgeous wedding and event venue. They were even named the 2025 Georgia Winery of the Year in the Georgia Wine Invitational hosted by Libations.

Unparalleled Atmosphere for Every Taste

One of the things that makes Ellijay a standout in the North Georgia wine scene is the unique character that each space brings to the table.

At Chateau Meichtry, a French country-inspired vineyard full of spaces just begging you to cozy up with a glass, guests can browse beautifully manicured gardens that are lovingly tended by the owner herself. Kids and adults alike will love meeting Clyde and Sydney, Chateau Meichtry’s resident Highland cows.

Favorably located near the cabins of Coosawattee River Resort, Grapes & Ladders brings a boutique vineyard experience to their intimate setting. If you’re looking to feel like you’re one of the locals when you visit Ellijay, Grapes & Ladders’ friendly setting pairs perfectly with their lineup of events to create an experience that truly makes you feel welcome in this mountain town.

People often remark that a getaway in Ellijay feels like stepping into the plot of a feel-good movie—and nowhere is that sentiment better captured than at Ott Vineyards and Winery. Ott’s line of wines have been aptly named, including “My Love” (a port wine with rich cherry flavors and hints of chocolate) and “Serenity,” featuring flavors of lime, green apple, passion fruit, and white peach. The vineyard’s welcoming staff and wraparound views of the Cohutta Mountains provide the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of sipping, storytelling, and slowing down.

Just down the road, Buckley Vineyards continues to impress with its serene setting nestled alongside a quiet creek. Originally a family farm, the Buckleys transformed the property into a wine destination where community and connection are at the heart of every pour. Guests can enjoy a curated tasting flight inside the cozy tasting barn, enjoy an annual lineup of signature events, or even book a stay at Buckley’s onsite cabin.

Roo Mountain Vineyards is one of Ellijay’s newest additions. This vineyard boasts expansive hilltop views and a laid-back luxury vibe. Roo’s beautifully designed tasting room, sprawling decks, and outdoor seating areas create a sense of casual elegance that’s hard to beat. Roo even features the area’s only vineyard restaurant where guests can dine on delicious sandwiches, salads, and more that have each been thoughtfully made with local ingredients.

Visitors often find that there is so much to sip, but so little time. Luckily, 29 North (conveniently located in Downtown Ellijay) pulls together a curated selection of wines from all over the community that guests can sip while browsing local art or listening to local artists.

Beyond the Glass

While Ellijay’s wine scene is worth the trip alone, this mountain town offers plenty of ways to make a whole weekend out of your vineyard experience. Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat or a girls’ getaway, a cabin stay makes it easy to settle in and sip slow.

Foodies will also find plenty to love in Ellijay. From wood-fired pizzas and farm-fresh charcuterie boards to gourmet burgers and Appalachian-inspired dishes, the town’s food scene brings big flavor to this small mountain community.

From vine to view, Ellijay invites you to slow down, sip often, and savor the beauty of North Georgia’s wine country one glass at a time.