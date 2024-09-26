Atlanta Pride is one of the most vibrant events in the city, attracting thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies for a weekend of joy, community, and celebration. Taking place October 12 and 13, the festival culminates in a colorful parade that winds through Midtown, filling the streets with rainbow flags, music, and a sense of solidarity. If you’re one of the many travelers coming to Atlanta to partake in the Pride festivities, Loews Atlanta Hotel offers the perfect home-away-from-home with its welcoming atmosphere and prime location.

Beyond its reputation for luxury and comfort, Loews Atlanta Hotel stands out for its commitment to inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community. As a traveler, feeling accepted and respected at your accommodations is paramount, and at Loews, inclusivity is not just a promise; it’s part of the hotel’s identity. Many of the hotel’s team members openly identify within the LGBTQ+ community, creating a genuine and inclusive environment that resonates with visitors. In fact, the Loews Atlanta Hotel will be marching in the Atlanta Pride Parade, demonstrating the hotel’s deep connection and support for the community.

Why choose Loews Atlanta for your Atlanta Pride stay?

While the hotel’s commitment to inclusivity is reason enough to consider staying at Loews Atlanta, there are many other aspects of the property that make it an ideal choice for your Pride weekend getaway. Here are six more reasons why Loews Atlanta Hotel should be your top choice when visiting for Atlanta Pride:

Breathtaking Views of the City

All rooms at Loews Atlanta Hotel feature floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning panoramic views of the city’s skyline and nearby greenspaces. Whether you’re gazing out over the hustle and bustle of Midtown or taking in the serene views of nearby Piedmont Park, these vistas provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable stay. Waking up to the sight of Atlanta stretching out before you can set a positive tone for your day, especially when the city is alive with Pride celebrations.

Craft Cocktails at Saltwood Bar

No stay at Loews Atlanta Hotel is complete without experiencing the expert mixology at Saltwood Bar. The bartenders here are among the best in the city, crafting playful and innovative cocktails and zero-proof Free Spirited libations that are as delicious as they are Instagram-worthy. Kick-off the weekend at Saltwood at Friday Night Pride from 5 – 7 p.m. with specialty cocktails, Pastry Chef Allison Poirier’s rainbow macarons, and music by DJ Antoni-O.

Relaxation and Wellness at Exhale Spa

After a day of parading and dancing, you’ll likely want to unwind and pamper yourself. Exhale Spa and Fitness, which spans the entirety of Loews Atlanta Hotel’s seventh floor, is the ideal sanctuary for relaxation. The spa offers a range of soothing treatments, from massages to facials, allowing you to rejuvenate and recharge. For those who like to keep active, the spa also features a state-of-the-art fitness center and group workout classes. Afterward, unwind in the co-ed hammam for a unique, meditative experience. It’s the perfect balance of activity and relaxation, making your stay feel like a true getaway.

Proximity to LGBTQ+ Nightlife

One of the best parts about staying at Loews Atlanta Hotel during Pride is its proximity to some of the city’s most popular LGBTQ+ bars and clubs. Just two blocks away, you’ll find a vibrant nightlife scene where the party continues well after the Pride parade. Whether you’re looking to dance the night away at a high-energy club or prefer the laid-back atmosphere of a neighborhood bar, Midtown Atlanta has plenty of options to suit your mood. By staying so close to the action, you can easily walk to and from the bars without worrying about transportation.

Steps Away from Piedmont Park and the Atlanta BeltLine

Loews Atlanta Hotel is just one block away from Piedmont Park, one of Atlanta’s most iconic greenspaces. The park serves as the main venue for many of the Pride weekend activities, including the Pride Festival, making it incredibly convenient for guests. Whether you want to take a leisurely stroll, walk your dog, or join the crowds at the festival, the proximity to Piedmont Park is a major perk. The hotel is also near the Atlanta BeltLine, a popular trail that connects various neighborhoods and is perfect for biking, scootering, or simply exploring the city on foot.

A Stay That Feels Like Home

For LGBTQ+ travelers, staying at Loews Atlanta Hotel during Atlanta Pride is more than just a convenient option—it’s a place where you can feel completely comfortable and accepted. The hotel’s commitment to inclusivity, combined with its luxury accommodations, thoughtful amenities, and proximity to Pride events, ensures that your stay will be as memorable as the Pride celebration itself.

Whether you’re coming to Atlanta to participate in the parade, enjoy the festival, or simply soak in the positive vibes, Loews Atlanta Hotel is the perfect place to call home during your visit. To begin planning your stay at Loews Atlanta Hotel for this year’s Pride festivities, learn more about their exclusive Atlanta Pride Hotel Package. Guests receive a complimentary upgrade to a suite, based on availability, as well as a custom welcome treat upon check-in, two complimentary beverages at Saltwood Bar and complimentary self-parking.

Celebrate Pride with comfort, style, and the warmest of welcomes at Loews Atlanta Hotel.