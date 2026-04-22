For almost 25 years, Wayfair has been the online destination for everything home—from furnishings and accessories to lighting and plumbing. Now, the company has opened a 150,000-square-foot superstore in Atlanta at The District at Howell Mill, its second brick-and-mortar store in the country. (The first is located in Wilmette, Illinois, right outside Chicago.)

According to the Vice President of Merchandising & Stores Liza Lefkowski, opening the new store was a logical next step for the company. “Atlanta is one of the most dynamic home markets in the country,” she said. “It’s filled with creativity, growth, and people who want to invest in their homes. We already have a strong connection with customers here, and we look forward to building on that momentum.”

Indeed, Atlantans take home design seriously. From curating personal art to shopping for antiques, the city’s residents embrace design in all its forms. And many consumers blend traditional and contemporary elements to create highly personalized interiors.

“We also love the fact that Atlanta is a regional hub,” Liza continues. “This store gives us an opportunity not only to serve the city but also the broader Southeast with a space that sparks ideas and makes home projects feel approachable.”

The Atlanta store carries merchandise for every room in the house, including furniture, decorative accessories, housewares, bedding and bath products, home improvement items, and seasonal updates. “Best of all, everything is thoughtfully curated,” she says. “Customers can walk through beautifully designed spaces—from living rooms and bedrooms to kitchens and outdoor entertaining areas—to see how the pieces come together.”

Those who need assistance with decorating will find it. “Our in-store team is here to help with everything from a quick styling refresh to a full home project,” she says. The store offers free design services and home project support for renovation projects, custom cabinetry, and major appliances. Associates are trained to guide customers through decisions big and small. “It might be finding the perfect sofa, reworking a room layout, or planning a kitchen upgrade. Our goal is to make the design process collaborative and even a little bit fun.”

While there will always be a place for online shopping, there’s nothing quite like a hands-on experience, especially when it comes to home design. “Sometimes customers need to experience products in person,” Liza says. “We want to facilitate that process by making it easy to explore the many options available in the home design arena.”

The location at The District at Howell Mill, conveniently located right off I-75, makes it easy to indulge in a bit of retail therapy. Inside the store, customers will find a relaxing atmosphere, comfortable seating areas, and a café near the entrance that offers salads, sandwiches, brunch items, drinks, and even beer and wine. In-store maps help guests navigate through the departments.

Wayfair sees the Atlanta store as the beginning of a deeper connection with customers in the area. “It gives us a chance to find out what resonates locally so that we can shape highly tailored shopping experiences,” Liza says. “Eventually, we’d love to grow our presence throughout the region.”

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the new Wayfair store is how it brings the brand to life. “Wayfair is about so much more than shopping,” she concludes. “We’re about inspiration, discovery, and offering real support to customers, whether they’re looking for a single item or planning a bigger project. We want to be the place where ideas come together and design is enjoyable.”

The Atlanta Wayfair store is located at 1801 Howell Mill Road. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.