What I learned from Titanic: Echoes From the Past

Courtesy of Eclipse

I thought I knew a lot about the Titanic. After all, I watched Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet “fly” on the bow in theaters at least three times back in 1997 (“Never let go, Jack”). My kids learned the basics (big boat sank) at school this year, so they were excited to see it “IRL” at Titanic: Echoes From the Past just off the BeltLine. The immersive virtual reality experience opened recently at 550 Somerset Terrace, next to the Illuminarium.

Created by Eclipso, the company behind Horizon of Khufu, the 30-minute indoor walking tour takes you via submarine to the ocean floor, where you explore cabins, the engine room, and grand halls with hypothetical footage through the ship’s filmmaker William Harbeck. Wearing a VR headset, you “travel,” reaching out to interact with objects both on and off the ship.

Timed tickets cost $26-$30 per person and can be reserved in advance. Parking costs $12 per hour, but easy BeltLine makes walking or biking the better option. Children under age 8 are not permitted. The headsets may be too large for small children. Plus, the experience requires quiet so as not to disturb other participants. This proved a bit of a struggle for my 10-year-old, as well as my nearly 8-year-old (shhh!), who said the headset gave her a headache.

Courtesy of Eclipso

I found the transitions between the submarine and ocean-floor wreck a bit jarring, but I appreciated learning more specific details about the Titanic and its passengers. The third-class cabins looked nicer than expected, though small. I had never heard the story about the Chinese passengers who survived but were immediately turned away from the U.S. due to the Chinese Exclusion Act. I was also surprised to hear that 100,000 non-passengers attended and celebrated the ship’s launch. I didn’t know the ship contained a gym, where first-class men and women were allotted separate exercise periods.

The ability to physically interact with virtual elements was a highlight. Jellyfish light up at your touch. I rang the ship’s bell and tried unsuccessfully to steer it away from the iceberg. Now that was anxiety-inducing. My kids liked these aspects best. However, if my husband hadn’t pointed the first one out, we might not have noticed the rest.

Because everyone chooses their own path, each visit can feel different. It’s fun to compare what you saw with fellow attendees afterward. It’s a quick visit, so to make a day of it, consider stopping at New Realm (for beer and American eats) or Azara (coffee, cocktails, and “Blue Zone fare”) next door.