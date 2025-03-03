Celebrity chef Bryant “Baul” Williams returns to his roots with a breakfast restaurant

Photo by Madelynne Ross

Chef Bryant “Baul” Williams has reinvented himself time and time again. He was on top of the world, serving as a personal chef to rappers like Migos, Kendrick Lamar, and Cardi B, when he launched a restaurant called Chef’d Up. After the restaurant failed, he became severely depressed and eventually unhoused. He thanks his now-wife, former celebrity hairstylist Daniella Williams, for helping him get back on his feet. Now, he is going back to his roots and opening a breakfast spot named after—and inspired by—his grandmother. Called Betty Sue’s, it is now open next to his soul food spot Binky’s Eatery in Five Points.

“Breakfast is a big thing in the South,” he says. “Atlanta loves some good breakfast.”

Created in partnership with Daniella, Betty Sue’s serves breakfast all day in a family-friendly atmosphere. Though it will not serve Grandma Betty Sue’s recipes, per se, it will showcase her influence through Chef Baul’s cooking techniques and seasoning profiles.

Photo by Madelynne Ross

“Growing up, she would cook for me on Saturdays after my football games, on holidays, and on Sunday mornings she’d have a nice breakfast for me. She played a major role in my love of cooking,” Williams explains. “We want to focus on the food and hospitality and make it comfortable.”

Menu items include pancakes, chicken and waffles, French toast, and biscuits with gravy, plus entrees that utilize the chef’s signature line of grits, such as shrimp and grits, oxtail and grits, and fish and grits. Biscuit sandwiches and small plates like lobster deviled eggs and spinach-and-crab dip round out the offerings.

Expect fresh juices (apple, orange, pineapple, watermelon) and Russell’s Gourmet Coffee drinks. Williams says he’s considering hiring a barista to create more espresso-based beverages. After the first two months, Williams plans to begin serving beer, wine, and cocktails. Even so, he says to expect a coffee shop–like atmosphere rather than a party vibe. “People can come here to work early in the morning or bring their kids in before school,” he says.

Photo by Madelynne Ross

The space will seat about 40 diners. Decorated by Daniella, it focuses on florals for an earthy, tropical look. There are elements of wood and notes of pastel pink and emerald green, along with gold light fixtures. “It’s not too feminine, not too masculine,” she says. A small retail area will offer the chef’s Hotlanta honey hot sauce, stone-ground grits, T-shirts, and hats. For those curious about the real Betty Sue, a wall mural will pay homage to her.

Photo by Madelynne Ross