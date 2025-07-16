Famed New York food festival Smorgasburg is coming to South Downtown

Photo by Grace Jeon

In 2011, Jonathan Butler and Eric Demby launched a food festival/market designed to foster community in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg. Called Smorgasburg—a combination of “smorgasbord” and “Williamsburg”—it features a carefully curated group of food vendors, along with music and beverages. Since then, the weekly event has grown immensely, bringing approximately 50,000 people to Brooklyn, Miami, and Los Angeles. Starting in October, Atlanta will join that list, welcoming Smorgasburg to South Downtown.

“Atlanta is extremely diverse and has so much energy around food, the making of, sharing of, and the community around selling it in nontraditional ways,” Smorgasburg cofounder Eric Denby says.

Photo by Grace Jeon

Vendors have not been selected yet, but plans include space for 40, including a mix of tents, food trucks, and retail. Smorgasburg will operate a bar from a shipping container featuring a limited selection of beer, wine, and seasonal cocktails. Atlanta culinarians interested in participating can apply online. Those chosen will be invited to conduct a tasting and discuss their concept, operational plans, and goals. If they prove their concept is distinct enough, they will be offered a weekly spot at Smorgasburg.

Family recipes, flavor mashups, and unique concepts tend to do well. In Williamsburg, current vendors include Carlotti’s Meatballs, Coco Bread, Destination Dumplings, Knead Some Love NY, and Oyster Party.

Photo by Grace Jeon

“If the person is passionate about what they are doing, they have a deep connection to it. if they have a sparkle in their eye when they’re talking to you about it, they’ll do well because customers will feel it,” explains Gaston Becherano, a former Williamsburg vendor, now co-owner and CEO of Smorgasburg.

In Atlanta, the market will be held on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in a parking lot (134 Forsyth Street Southwest) with vendors set up around the perimeter with the bar, entertainment, and picnic benches. Patrons will be able to wander around, purchasing food from multiple vendors. In Williamsburg, many vendors offer a sampler platter to allow people to sample more items.

“It’s a nice Willy Wonka festival food with a lot of energy to it,” Becherano says.