Koncept House reimagines a Southwest Atlanta landmark

Courtesy of Ninalei Images Koncept House is quietly transforming Southwest Atlanta, bringing new energy to the area just off Metropolitan Parkway. The vision of owner and developer Anthony Gee, this project reimagines a 1920s Masonic temple in Capitol View as a modern hub for food, creativity, and community. The building’s industrial bones—concrete floors, original brick, and vintage windows—remain intact, but the interior showcases ambition and entrepreneurial spirit. Currently soft open, a full launch is planned for later this month.

On the first floor, the food hall features multiple food and beverage concepts, each with its own personality. The Bougie Grazer offers paninis and charcuterie in a lounge-like setting, while Get Fruity Cafe serves wraps, salads, and smoothies for the health-minded. Everythang NOLA brings the flavors of New Orleans to Atlanta, with red beans and rice, gumbo, and snowballs. Vegan pastries and a signature lentil mushroom topping are the domain of Chef Strange at ThiQk Vegan. Meanwhile, this second location of Mr. Diddy’s delivers Southern classics like salmon, wings, and mac ‘n’ cheese in a cozy, casual space. A full bar called Perch Cocktail Lounge, operated by Alfonzo Cross who owns Parlor in Castleberry Hill, features craft cocktails and TVs for game days. Need a boost? Brew Coffee and Tea Cafe has you covered.

Photo by Vene Franco But Koncept House is more than a place to eat, Gee says. Creator’s Kitchen, led by chef Camille London, is an event space designed for pasta-making classes and pizza workshops for kids, as well as seven-course meals and dinner parties for content creators.

The 6,000-square-foot ground floor is clearly divided: food vendors line the north side, Creator’s Kitchen claims a corner, and the bar stretches along one wall. Open seating fills the center, inviting guests to linger and connect. Upstairs on the third floor, expect a Pilates studio, listening room, Royal Vision Studios podcasting facilities, and a kids’ birthday area. Courtesy of Ninalei Images Courtesy of Ninalei Images