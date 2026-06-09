We tried all 8 of King of Pops’s World Cup flavors. Here’s what they’re like.

Photograph by Marcie Reif/King of Pops

This summer, soccer teams from across the globe will converge downtown to face off during the FIFA World Cup, which starts in Atlanta on June 15. And as thousands of hot, sweaty fans brave the Atlanta heat to get in on the action downtown or watch at a myriad of bars and viewing spots across the metro, they might crave an icy treat. King of Pops hopes to oblige, offering not only their usual repertoire of favorite pop flavors, but also new varieties representing the national teams who will play in Atlanta this summer.

The “Pop Cup” series, which debuted in May, includes flavors inspired by drinks and dishes from Spain, South Africa, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Haiti, and Uzbekistan—teams that are all coming to Atlanta for group stage matches. (Planning for the pops began before Czechia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo qualified for their respective games.) There’s also a flavor for the U.S.A. for a bit of home team pride. King of Pops founder Steven Carse, product developer Jessica Luna, and the rest of the KOP team did plenty of research to find authentic flavors for each country, and the final result is a unique collection of pops with tastes that may be unfamiliar for a lot of American fans. Curious but not sure where to begin? Here are our tasting notes.

Photograph by Marcie Reif/King of Pops

If you’re craving dessert, try the Doce de Coco for Cabo Verde. Based on a caramelized coconut confection, this pop goes heavy on the coconut, with shredded flakes bunched at the top of the pop and scattered throughout, while the caramel is a subtle background note. The result is creamy and indulgent, without being overly sweet.

Photograph by Marcie Reif/King of Pops

If you’re a wine lover, try the Tinto de Verano for Spain. Based on a Spanish cocktail of red wine and lemon-lime soda, this purple, sangria-like pop is made with Georgia muscadines, which give it a taste that mimics wine more than grape juice.

Photograph by Marcie Reif/King of Pops

If you want a tropical smoothie, try the Granadilla and Naartjie for South Africa. Passion fruit and orange combine with a hint of coconut to make a creamy, refreshing treat meant to evoke the comforting South African “fridge tart,” a no-bake dessert made with coconut cookies and condensed milk.

Photograph by Marcie Reif/King of Pops

If you want something completely unique, try Ji Korosol for Haiti. This pop is made with the tropical fruit soursop, milk, lime, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The flavor is difficult to describe, but the pop is creamy, a little savory and sweet, and refreshing all at once. The spices give it almost an herbal quality. It’s probably unlike anything you’ve tried, but if you give it a chance, you’ll find you can’t stop eating it.

Photograph by Marcie Reif/King of Pops

If you need to cool down, try the Mint Tea for Morocco. Green tea, spearmint, and lemon create a crisp, refreshing icy pop that will likely feel like a lifesaver on a sweltering summer afternoon.

Photograph by Marcie Reif/King of Pops

If you’re a peanut butter lover, try the Halawa for Saudi Arabia. Tahini, sesame, honey, and cream combine for a savory, nutty, and irresistible treat. Like the Doce de Coco, this pop is more reminiscent of ice cream. Carse describes the pop as “adventurous,” but once you try it, he says, it’s likely to be loved by all ages.

Photograph by Marcie Reif/King of Pops

If you love fresh cherry, try the Kompot for Uzbekistan. Based on a traditional drink made with steeped fruit and sugar, this pop is made with fresh cherry and apricot, flavors rarely used by the King of Pops team. (Carse notes that cherries are expensive and challenging to process.) The cherry flavor is bold, making this the sweetest of the World Cup pops.

Photograph by Marcie Reif/King of Pops

If you’re looking for something kid-friendly, try the Stars and Stripes for U.S.A. This patriotic pop has a cap of fresh strawberry, a creamy vanilla center, and blueberry on bottom, giving it a classic ice cream shop taste. There’s no surprises here, just berries and cream, making it a great choice for kids or folks who want something comforting and familiar. Carse says that he expects this one to be the best seller due to both hometown pride and the pop’s approachability.

The World Cup pops are on sale now at various carts throughout the metro—you’re most likely to find them at the South Downtown cart at Mitchell Street and Ted Turner Drive.