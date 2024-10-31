A private luxury terminal is just one of several new developments at Georgia airports

Flight options are improving around Georgia thanks to new airport construction and enhancements at airports.

Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, which offers daily flights to Baltimore-Washington International, plans to start construction this year on a $12 million, guitar-shaped terminal building. The design, along with the name of the airport’s new aircraft services provider, High Note Aviation, emphasizes Macon’s musical history. The Macon airport and Athens-Ben Epps Airport are both building new control towers with federal funding. By the time the Athens tower is ready in late 2025 or early 2026, Athens-Clarke County authorities plan to have commercial flights for the first time since 2014.

And commercial flyers seeking stress-free Top Flight luxury have a new option at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. PS, which launched as The Private Suite at Los Angeles International Airport in 2017, opened its second location in Atlanta in September 2023. The private terminal provides services ranging from baggage handling to security screening—all without the lines. After indulging in food, drink, and spa services in a private suite or a communal lounge, passengers are whisked to their aircraft in a chauffeur-driven car. “PS chose Atlanta, but Atlanta chose us as well,” says CEO Amina Porter. “A lot of stars have to align for us to make a PS location happen,” she explains, including a shared commitment to customer service, an interesting increased efficiency, and the availability of real estate. “I wish our property was twice the size,” Porter says. “We didn’t have the luxury of being able to build from scratch, so we took what we could get from a real estate perspective. ”Most PS customers fall into three groups, Porter says: celebrities and others who need privacy; passengers wealthy enough to fly private jets domestically but who use commercial carriers for international travel; and corporate execs who fly week after week and appreciate a quiet space where the staff knows them and their needs. Access to PS ATL for three hours starts at $1,095 for the lounge or $4,850 for four in a suite, although an optional membership cuts the prices on individual visits.

This article appears in the Fall 2024 issue of GaBiz