21 Reasons We Love Atlanta: Because Spiller Park Coffee is honoring one of Atlanta’s oldest buildings in South Downtown

Amid the relentless razing and redefining of Atlanta’s never-ending transformation, a few glimpses of the past remain intact thanks to history enthusiasts and preservationist-minded business owners. This includes Dale Donchey, owner of Spiller Park Coffee, whose respect for old Atlanta is reflected in Spiller Park Coffee No. 4 on Mitchell Street downtown.

The coffee shop is in The Sylvan Building, part of Atlanta’s Hotel Row, a historic block of early-20th-century commercial buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The three- and four-story structures were once businesses and hotels with street-level retail shops catering to commuters, all within walking distance of Terminal Station, then the city’s largest rail station.

Spiller Park Coffee No. 4 is among a handful of new tenants drawing visitors to the long-beleaguered South Downtown neighborhood, which is currently undergoing an ambitious revitalization. On a recent morning visit, a few tourists were spotted taking selfies outside the retro storefront, which features photogenic neon letter signage and a green-and-white–striped awning. The site was once home to Imperial Cafe, owned by the Imperial Fruit Company. The original cafe logo remains intact, deftly worked into the tile floor.

When Donchey, who’s been in Atlanta’s coffee scene for 22 years, took over the space at 233 Mitchell Street, he couldn’t stand the idea of losing the original tin ceiling, penny tile floors, and molded metal walls. After some fresh paint and touch-ups, he and designer Gavin Bernard added complementary flourishes, such as globe lamp pendants, to bring the look together. Charming details nod to Duchey’s love of baseball—Spiller Park is where Atlanta’s minor-league team, the Crackers, used to play—including photos of local baseball greats, Hank Aaron among them, on the back wall.

“My idea was not to mess with it,” Donchey says of his renovation of the historic space. “Just build it back better.”

