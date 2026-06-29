Atlanta’s top doctors reflect on the moments that prepared them for the unexpected

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Ken Anderson, MD, FISHRS, ABHRS

Hair restoration, otolaryngology/facial plastic surgery

Anderson Center for Hair

Did a real-life or fictional doctor inspire you to choose your profession?

I didn’t grow up inspired by a specific doctor; I grew up as an artist. From a young age, drawing was my world. I took art classes every semester through high school and college and later worked as a medical illustrator during my training at the University of Michigan. At one point, I seriously considered becoming an artist full-time, but my parents encouraged me to pursue something more stable.

When I was about 14 or 15 years old, I was at a friend’s house, talking to his father, an infectious disease specialist. I told him I was thinking about becoming a doctor but had no idea what kind. He didn’t give me a long explanation. He simply asked, “Can you draw?” That question caught me completely off guard. I told him drawing was the one thing I knew I was good at. Without hesitation, he said, “You should be a plastic surgeon. You’d be good at it.”

In that moment, everything clicked. It made sense to me. I internalized that suggestion as though it was written in the sky. I had discovered a path where art and science weren’t competing; they were working together.

What led you to your specialty?

I spent a short period observing a hair restoration surgeon in Michigan, and what I saw immediately stood apart from everything else I had trained to do. In most facial plastic procedures, the work is highly technical and precise, but it didn’t feel creative to me. Hair restoration was different. Designing and creating recipient sites felt like building something from nothing, almost like pointillism, where each tiny placement contributes to a larger, natural result.

Once I made the decision to commit fully, I moved to Beverly Hills to train under Dr. Bill Rassman, one of the pioneers of the field, and focused my entire career on advancing hair restoration surgery.

Is there a patient who stands out because they reminded you of why you wanted to become a doctor?

One patient who stands out came to see me when I was early in my career and practicing in Beverly Hills. Let’s call him Mr. Dempsey.

Mr. Dempsey was 77 years old and about 5 feet 6 inches tall. His hair was entirely white, and he had a receded frontal hairline. When we sat down to talk about his goals, he slid a photo across the table. It was a picture of a young Elvis Presley. That was what he wanted.

We moved forward with the procedure, and about a year later, he came back to see me. He walked in with a full white pompadour, styled just like Elvis’s in the photo he’d shown me. After we sat down, he looked at me and said in a serious tone, “Dr. Anderson, I want you to know that this is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

That’s when I pushed back. I told him, at his stage of life, with children and great-grandchildren, it was hard to imagine this could truly be the very best. But he was completely sincere. He said it without hesitation: “No, I’m quite serious about that. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

That moment stayed with me. It was a transformation to him that he considered a pinnacle in his life’s experience, even at his age.

Hair isn’t about age and it isn’t about vanity. When you restore it, you’re restoring something deeply tied to identity, and the impact can be far more powerful than most people expect.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Nandini Sunkireddy, MD

Family medicine, lifestyle medicine, obesity medicine, and menopause care

Aspire Medical Group

Who or what inspired you to become a doctor?

My inspiration to become a doctor began with my mother. She once dreamed of becoming a physician herself, but growing up in rural India, circumstances didn’t allow her to pursue that path.

Is there a “medical mystery” you’ve solved that involved a patient with symptoms that didn’t suggest an obvious diagnosis?

One case that felt like a true medical mystery was a woman in her mid-40s who came to me after months of unanswered questions and mounting anxiety. Her primary complaint was persistent palpitations. She had already done everything right: She’d seen cardiology and endocrinology and had undergone an echocardiogram, stress testing, and a full cardiac workup. Everything came back normal.

Yet her symptoms were very real—and worsening.

When she walked into my clinic, what stood out wasn’t just her symptoms, but also her story. I asked her to complete a detailed menopause questionnaire, and suddenly, the pieces started to come together. Along with palpitations, she had subtle symptoms she hadn’t connected to her other health problems: sleep disturbances, mood changes, fatigue.

What looked like a cardiac mystery was actually her body transitioning through perimenopause.

After a thorough discussion, we started her on hormone replacement therapy, reassuring her with current evidence supporting its safety when appropriately prescribed. When she returned a month later, the transformation was remarkable. Her palpitations had resolved, her anxiety had lifted, and she finally felt like herself again.

What is one routine you wish your patients would adopt to take better care of themselves?

I wish every patient would fiercely protect seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night. Sleep is not optional—it is the most powerful medicine your body has.

In those hours of deep and REM sleep, your body does its most critical work: Hormones reset, the brain clears toxins, cells repair, and your immune system rebuilds. This is when true healing happens.

When you cut corners on sleep, you’re not just tired the next day—you’re setting off a cascade. Hunger hormones rise, cravings increase, cortisol surges, and over time this fuels weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, and burnout.

Sleep is the ultimate performance enhancer, the most potent antioxidant, and the simplest longevity tool we have. You cannot out-exercise or out-diet poor sleep.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Glen J. Iannucci, MD

Pediatric cardiology

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiology

What made you decide to become a doctor?

I grew up in Atlanta and was in a severe car accident when I was 15. I was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, and the physician’s assistant who worked on me in the ER was wonderful (his name was Dane). He had the task of pulling glass out of my knee, foot, chin, and more for the better part of an hour, and during that time, he kept the conversation lighthearted. I actually remember laugh-ing during some of the procedures. It was at that time that I thought, Perhaps this is what I should do with my life. Now, 30 years later, I have the privilege of working for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to provide cardiac care to patients from all over the region.

Why pediatric cardiology?

I was on a rotation in medical school with adult cardiology, and a 23-year-old patient with severe congenital heart disease came into the hospital. He had undergone numerous surgeries to try to reroute his blood flow to get his heart to effectively pump blood to his body. I asked the cardiology fellow to explain his prior surgeries to me and how his blood flowed to his body. He said that he didn’t know and that we needed to call the pediatric cardiologist. Dr. Bill Strong then came in to see the patient and drew a picture of his heart, explaining all of his prior surgeries in detail. From that moment, I was fascinated with pediatric cardiology.

Is there a patient who has stood out to you?

I have had the honor of taking care of one of the bravest people I know, Slohn Walsh. She is now a 15-year-old who has undergone five heart surgeries, with her first two occurring during infancy. She has had a number of challenges over the course of her life, including an unheard-of complication related to one of her surgeries in infancy, and she ended up needing a mitral valve replacement requiring lifelong blood thinners, then a pacemaker, and, most recently, a heart transplant. She is now thriving and taking much less medicine than before. She faced all these surgeries with a resilience and grit that I continue to admire.

What is it about your profession you love most?

In pediatric medicine, our patients may need significant surgeries, but when they recover, they may leave the hospital skipping or smiling and holding a balloon. This is hard to come by in adult medicine.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Lily G. Hwang, MD

Allergy and immunology

Atlanta Allergy & Asthma

Who or what inspired you to become a doctor?

Although my parents were not physicians, medicine was part of our everyday lives. They often spoke about Eastern and Western medicines—comparing philosophies and treatments—and chose what they believed were the safest options for their daughters.

As a child, I simply experienced their care. It wasn’t until much later that I realized that they were practicing what we now recognize as lifestyle medicine—long before it became a formal specialty.

Have you ever solved a “medical mystery”?

Yes. A patient who had seen multiple specialists for a chronic cough for over five years had been diagnosed with allergies, sinusitis, and asthma. She received multiple courses of antibiotics and steroids without improvement. She was then treated for reflux, yet her cough persisted, despite all these medications.

I saw her as a transfer of care for worsening asthma related to her cough. After reviewing her history, I realized her symptoms were not consistent with an asthma-related cough but rather with laryngopharyngeal reflux. Although she had been on reflux medication, it was ineffective. She underwent a procedure to control the reflux, and her cough resolved.

This realization allowed me to step down her asthma medications and discontinue the repeated courses of oral prednisone she had been receiving for years.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Zazi Nylander, MD, FAAFP, DABOM

Family medicine and obesity medicine

Cassia Optimal Health

Who or what inspired you to become a doctor?

Not one specific person, but more an experience. Growing up in Ghana, I volunteered in an HIV clinic at a time when there was still a lot of stigma around the disease. What stayed with me was the compassion the physicians showed and the way they treated patients with dignity. That really shaped how I think about care. I was also the youngest in my family and was loved on a lot, so that sense of showing up for others was instilled in me early. Medicine felt like a natural extension of that.

What led you to your specialty?

I was drawn to family medicine because it is one of the few fields where you can really understand the full picture of someone’s health. I also liked that it was a specialty you could shape. There is room for clinical care, leadership, advocacy, and evolving your focus over time. That flexibility is something that still guides how I practice.

I am also board certified in obesity medicine. While some physicians move away from primary care once they focus on obesity medicine, I have found that I actually prefer to continue as my patients’ primary care physician. It allows me to care for the whole picture rather than just one aspect of their health.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Geoffrey P. Aaron, MD

Pediatric otolaryngology

Wellstar Pediatric ENT

Have you ever solved a “medical mystery”?

Earlier this year, a toddler was referred to my pediatric ENT clinic for headaches—not a common complaint in such a young patient. Imaging had, thankfully, ruled out any scary brain masses, but the parents still didn’t have any answers. They had several referrals out to different specialties to get to the bottom of it, but I just happened to be the first one to see him. He’d had some ear infections, but they did not seem to add up to what was causing his symptoms. The only thing that stood out to me was how he appeared a little pale. After thinking about it more later that evening, I called his mom back and told her I was going to get some labs. His mom then revealed to me that the child had been having abdominal pain and fatigue. We discovered he was severely anemic, and that was the root cause of all his symptoms. After a blood transfusion and iron supplements, this child had a complete turnaround.

It was a reminder of three things for me: Don’t forget to look at the whole patient; trust your instinct if something appears off; and listen to the parents, because they know their child and know when something is wrong.

What led you to your specialty?

Music has always been a passion of mine and has been involved in many of my life’s big decisions. At the same time, I was also interested in the sciences and wanted to help others. I made the decision early in college to pursue medicine and fill my spare time with music instead. If I wasn’t studying organic chemistry or cell biology, I was playing gigs with my band or jamming with the school’s jazz combo. I quickly learned that playing bass guitar on the weekends was not going to be enough to get me into medical school, and luckily, I found a summer position as a medical assistant in a local otolaryngologist’s office.

The more I learned about otolaryngology, the more I realized how I could combine my interests in music and medicine in one study. The ear has always interested me as an organ; after all, it is the vital component to hearing music. Before even applying to medical school, I had already decided I was going to specialize in otolaryngology. During my training, I realized I enjoyed working with kids and focused my training on pediatric hearing loss. Now I have the ability to help kids with the gift of hearing, and there is nothing more rewarding.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Will Epps, MD

Anesthesiology and pain medicine

Alliance Spine and Pain Centers

Did a real-life or fictional doctor inspire you to become a doctor?

I know the actor has had serious troubles in real life, but without that hindsight, the character of Dr. Huxtable on The Cosby Show was a big source of inspiration. At the time, it was rare to see Black men as physicians. Plus he was a “fun dad,” which I also aspire to be.

Have any of your patients reminded you of why you wanted to become a doctor?

I had one patient who was a stage actor and dancer, but an ankle injury and subsequent surgery resulted in debilitating nerve pain that made even walking difficult. I treated her with an implantable device called a spinal cord stimulator, and she was able to dance again! Any time I’m able to return a patient’s joy for life, it reminds me why I do what I do.

What’s one story from your medical career that has stuck with you?

Prior to coming to Atlanta and entering into private practice, I was a lieutenant commander in the United States Navy and deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. During my final deployment to Afghanistan, I served in the role of a trauma anesthesiologist. One after-noon, we received several casualties from a gun fight, including enemy combatants. Despite them inflicting harm on our U.S. soldiers, the rules of war dictated that I care for them as well. It was a harrowing experience but emphasized to me that all life is worth saving.

If you weren’t a doctor, what would you be instead?

I think I’d be a comedian. I love making people laugh! Thanks to Instagram, I’ve got an outlet to make funny, lighthearted videos. Pain relief with some comic relief. Laughter really is the best medicine.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Kenneth Ellner, MD

Dermatology

Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases

What led you to become a doctor?

I’m a nice Jewish boy from New York; it was expected of me. My uncle was a doctor, but unfortunately he died before I was born; still, I grew up with stories of him. Marcus Welby, M.D. on TV was one role model. Another great role model as a doctor was Dr. Bombay on Bewitched.

Everyone loves a good story. Have you had an emergency situation outside the office that you had to deal with?

One that comes to mind was when I was flying back from a vacation in London. There was a scared young boy who was on his way to Disney World in Orlando, changing planes in Atlanta. He lacerated his chin before boarding but didn’t tell his parents till an hour into the flight because he was afraid he wouldn’t get to go to Disney World. The flight attendant asked if there was a doctor on board, and a few of us answered the call. We then compared education and training and agreed I’d be the best to handle this.

I made a bandage using a feminine hygiene pad and an eye mask from first class; I also arranged ice cream for the child from first class. They had Tylenol on board, but when I asked the parents how much he weighed, they gave his weight in stones. Once we figured out the appropriate dose, I told him to go directly on to Orlando, to not cancel the trip. I also told his family how to get a plastic surgeon to sew him up once they arrived there.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Theolyn Price, MD

Thoracic surgery and general surgery

Wellstar Thoracic Surgery

What led you to your specialty?

When I was 15, my family played an integral part in saving the life of a 12-year-old boy. He and two friends were admiring a new shotgun when it was accidentally discharged, resulting in significant facial injuries. It was only by the grace of God that we happened to drive by just in time to help the boys and rush the victim to the hospital. The details of this event will forever be etched into my memory; it’s as vivid today as it was on the day of the accident. I can still visualize the traumatized face. After multiple surgeries and extensive therapy, I later learned he not only survived but has minimal physical evidence of this trauma and grew up to be a flourishing member of society. This is the day I knew I was meant to be a surgeon because I wanted to be a part of this miracle of medicine.

I went on to specialize in the field of thoracic surgery. It is a beautiful specialty because it incorporates the full spectrum of care. There are some patients with acute problems, which we treat immediately. Then there are the cancer patients with whom we develop long-term relationships during the journey of a surgical cure followed by close surveillance. I have a particular passion for cancer patients and their families. It is an honor to be a part of their journey and walk with them every step of the way.

If you weren’t a doctor, what would you be instead?

During my training, I always used to hear the phrase: “You are swimming with the sharks. Don’t let them smell any blood in the water.” Everything was high stakes from all aspects (faculty, coresidents, patients, cases), so you could never show fear or weakness. It is ironic though that this phrase came up in my surgical career, because I have wanted to study sharks since I was old enough to read. There are so many mysteries surrounding these powerful and majestic creatures. Throughout the years, I have spent time reading about sharks, drawing them, and giving talks about them. One of the highlights of my life was traveling to South Africa, where many of the Discovery Shark Week specials are filmed. I went cage diving and came face-to-face with multiple great white sharks and even had the pleasure of petting one of them.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Ayesha Niazy, MD, DABOM

Obesity medicine

Family Practice Center, PC

Is there a patient who stands out because they reminded you of why you wanted to become a doctor?

One patient had been body-shamed her entire life and couldn’t lose weight despite diet and exercise. But with the right medication and lifestyle changes, she lost over 100 pounds and transformed her outlook and mood. In the patient’s own words: “Weight loss has helped me become a better person, mother, and wife.”

What is your biggest challenge in medicine?

I will say the biggest challenge is with coverage for medicine from insurance companies. The patients want it, insurance declines it, and then patients seek it from unknown vendors or a buddy at the gym. (Yes, that is a true story.) Unfortunately, people forget this is not a supplement—it is an actual medication that needs a physician to prescribe and monitor.

Did a real-life or fictional doctor inspire you to become a doctor?

When I was in high school, I got the opportunity to volunteer at a small clinic in a low socio-economic area of Karachi, Pakistan. A team of family-medicine physicians ran that clinic, which provided free healthcare to the community. Their service to patients, including going above and beyond with limited resources, showed me that medicine at its core is an act of service.

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This article appears in our July 2026 issue.