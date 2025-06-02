A Morningside home tells a family’s story through lively color and decor

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Cabbagetown had always been Atlanta native Sophie Kaufman’s dream neighborhood, and the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house she and her husband Michael owned was the ideal place to display her love of color and design. While living in the 1,300-square-foot home, the couple married and had their first child. But when the second child arrived and ended up sleeping in the dining room, it became obvious the family needed more space. “We pushed it as long as we could,” she says.

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Late last year, the couple closed on a four-bedroom Morningside home, which offered a much needed upgrade of about 2,000 additional square feet. For this house, however, Sophie wanted to go in a slightly different direction. “My old house reflected where I was in my life at the time,” she says. “This new one represents how I’ve grown as a person, and how, as a mom of two, I prioritize different things.”

The home is traditional yet soaked with color, and Sophie shows off her storytelling capabilities through the decor. For example, the hand-knotted living room rug—a gift from her father when she and Michael moved in—once belonged to her Iranian grandmother.

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Sophie designed the interiors herself, documenting the process for her 134,000 followers on social media. Although it was no small feat for a working mom with two young children, she was up for the challenge. “We went under contract three months before we moved in, so I had a lot of lead time.” She had also been saving inspiration for years, so she was able to execute on her vision quickly. “I had a 50-page PowerPoint,” she laughs. “I’m very Type A.”

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Photograph by Hart Media Group

The house didn’t require major renovations, which is one of the reasons the couple selected it. The timeline for paint, wallpaper, and other cosmetic fixes allowed them to complete the work in about six months.

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Photograph by Hart Media Group

The home’s decor is a mix of high and low. Investment pieces, including wallpaper and a custom couch for the living room, are meant to stay for the long term, while other pieces were sourced at big box stores, estate sales, and through Facebook marketplace. Creative touches, such as a scalloped trim sourced on Etsy that Sophie added to a vintage dresser in her daughter’s room, are found everywhere throughout the house.

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Photograph by Hart Media Group

Photograph by Hart Media Group

“I wanted to create spaces that feel layered and lived in,” she says, adding that everything in the home, including paint, tells the family’s story. “While I’m drawn to things like chinoiserie and antiques, I balanced that with fun colors and functionality. I’m an eclectic person, and even though the home is fairly traditional, I want it to feel comfortable and inviting.”