Baker collaborates with Atlanta designer Susan Ferrier on a globally-inspired collection

Photograph courtesy of Baker

At the recent High Point Market, luxury furniture brand Baker debuted a collection of furnishings and accessories in collaboration with Atlanta-based interior designer Susan Ferrier. The 72-piece line, which is a first for the designer, includes pieces for the living room, dining room, and bedroom. It will be available in showrooms in late summer.

The collection draws on Susan’s global travels as well as her longtime interest in ancient civilizations. “When designing the collection, I thought about what has sustained me over the years and what I identify with most,” she says. “In my travels, I usually find myself at the base of a volcano or standing in an archaeological site. I’m endlessly fascinated by the raw power and beauty of the earth.”

The designer channeled that interest into a curated line of tables, sofas, chairs, beds, mirrors, and lighting that connect people with nature. The pieces incorporate organic materials, such as cast bronze, leathered stone, polished marble, and oak, and introduce four new wood finishes, seven new bronze finishes, and two new stones—leathered Belgian Bluestone and Namibia White Marble. Lamps are crafted in Italy and showcase materials such as white onyx and shagreen.

Each piece in the collection is named after an ancient civilization, a volcanic region, or an earth element and is intended to evoke energy and a sense of discovery. A few highlights in the line include the Fira Lounge Chair, which pairs cast bronze with sophisticated upholstery; the Pele Console, crafted with an ombre bronze base and a polished Namibia White Marble top; the Teide Counter Stool, featuring a bronze-planted stainless steel base and a plush upholstered top layer; and the Forge Desk, which pairs a bronze base and frame with a tower of Starphire glass shelves.

The relationship between the heritage furniture brand and the award-winning designer was a match made in heaven. “It was a whirlwind romance,” Susan says. “Baker values craftsmanship and timeless design, and they understand the importance of beautiful finish work. They are the perfect partner, and I hope for more collaboration in the future.”

Susan founded her eponymous design company in 2018 after nearly 20 years as a partner at the architecture and design firm McAlpine. She has been recognized in Elle Decor’s A-List of top interior designers in the world and co-authored Art of the House: Reflections on Design, a book that details her approach to creating striking interiors. Susan Ferrier Interiors is located at 425 Peachtree Hills Avenue in Atlanta.