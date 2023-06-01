House Envy: Modern architecture and backyard amenities elevate this Blue Ridge home

Photograph courtesy of Engel & Volkers Atlanta and North Georgia Mountains

Cozy, log cabin-style homes have their place in the mountains, but they’re not the only option in Fannin County. This $3.2 million modern house has 6,000 square feet of upscale amenities, is surrounded by almost three acres, and is located close to downtown Blue Ridge. Recently, this North Georgia town has soared in popularity as a place for weekend getaways—and it’s also a viable spot for a primary residence that happens to have a big city 1.5 hours away.

Dubbed “The Peaks House,” this newly constructed home offers a refined approach to mountain living, says Lucy Small, the builder, designer, and listing agent through Engel & Volkers Atlanta and North Georgia Mountains. High ceilings and an abundance of windows are a large part of the appeal, as well as unexpected materials. “Our natural elements throughout the home are sophisticated but still have a story,” she says. “We’ve swapped out pine walls for a cypress that has undergone the Japanese process of Shou Sugi Ban to char the walls black instead of stain, as one example. In addition, we swapped out pine floors for imported French white oak, and we used herringbone brick patterns in places where you may have seen flagstones in the past.”

The house boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and two—yes, two—kitchens. The dark-gray clad exterior is tasteful and understated, but the backyard and entertainment areas are the main draws. Small refers to the yard as the recreation area, and with good reason: 2,000 square feet of decks overlook the sprawling yard with a saltwater pool, spa, and a party pavilion—complete with that second kitchen, fireplace, and pizza oven. Back in the house, the kitchen continues the party atmosphere with custom maple cabinetry and a butlers pantry, plus plenty of sitting areas for relaxing.

As a longtime Realtor in the Blue Ridge area, Small can attest to this little town’s growing popularity. “We often hear from former globetrotters and city dwellers that it’s the first place they’ve lived in where they’re not plotting their next move,” she says.

Blue Ridge is located 90 miles northwest of Atlanta off I-575. It’s known for its hundreds of hiking trails, Chattahoochee National Forest land, waterfalls, and trout streams, plus creature comforts that include shops, restaurants, craft breweries, and more in the downtown area. “There are very few properties like this one that have privacy and seclusion on acreage and are a short golf cart’s ride away from town,” says the agent. “It’s a little Hallmark town but life is good here—and this house is right in the middle of it all.”

