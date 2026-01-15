House Envy: This European guesthouse in Atlanta overlooks the Chattahoochee River

Photograph courtesy of Ansley Real Estate

Before 2100 West Wesley Road became Salubria, it was a small riverside ranch home sitting on 15 acres of undeveloped land. But in 1995, a buyer tore the home down—ostensibly to build something that would make better use of the lot—and enlisted renowned Atlanta architect Norman Askins to execute her vision.

Askins and his wife traveled to Europe to source the foundations of the newly-named estate’s guesthouse: Jerusalem stone to form the floors and exterior facade, Spanish tile for the roof, wood for the dramatic beams above the living and dining areas. The resulting structure—constructed almost entirely of imported materials—is American in address only; 24 years later, it presented the perfect fit for listing agent Katherine McClure’s clients, who purchased the property in 2019. Fresh off of a trip to Europe, they were determined to find a bigger lot similar to some of the sprawling properties they had encountered abroad.

Salubria certainly grants that wish, but “big” doesn’t begin to describe what is one of Atlanta’s largest privately held tracts of land. Concealed from street view by white gates, outdoorsy types could easily enjoy walking along the Chattahoochee River, taking one of the trails that wind through the on-property woods, or sitting by the pond without ever encountering another soul. “It’s very private, being one of the only properties on the Chattahoochee that’s not in the floodplain,” Katherine says. “Getting to hike on your own land is my favorite thing here. It feels like you’re out on a farm and you’re going to see sheep any minute.” (Although none have been spotted yet, she shares that grazing deer will occasionally greet you as you roll up the driveway.)

The original owner’s models for a massive main home addition never materialized, so what’s on the market today is the original three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath guesthouse. Lime-washed plaster walls and rustic wood accents keep it true to its European roots, while relaxing is made easy next to a cozy fireplace in the step-down living room. Every space in the house transports you to a slower time; don’t expect to find an AI-enabled oven or touchscreen fridge in the kitchen, which instead features charming antique appliances retrofitted for modern use.

The home is situated at one of Atlanta’s highest elevations, offering expansive and stunning views of the river. “Being in the living room with all the windows overlooking the water gives you that true guesthouse experience,” Katherine says. “And I love the surprise factor of being in town yet feeling like you’re miles away.”

Salubria, which translates to “healthful” from the Latin word “salubris,” is an aptly named opportunity to own unprecedented access to tranquility. This slice of countryside in the city, located at 2100 West Wesley Road, is on the market for $7,500,000. For more information, contact Katherine McClure of Ansley Real Estate at 404.895.0170, katherinemcclure@ansleyre.com; or contact Jane Cross of Ansley Real Estate at 404.788.7722, jane@ansleyre.com.