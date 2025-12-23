Inside the “House of Blossom” in Marietta

When Esther Ellard, Athens-based interior designer and founder of Effortless Designs, received a referral from a trusted realtor colleague, she realized that she had her work cut out for her. The assignment: to design the interior of a new build in Marietta that would house three generations of one family. She was tasked with transforming 4,000 square feet of the main and upper levels of the home for the Hanson and Cole families—the grandparents and a family of four, respectively. An aunt, who would turn the basement into an apartment space, planned to manage that design process on her own. So, for Esther, the goal (according to family member Ariel Cole) was to create a home—aptly named the “House of Blossom”—where all three generations could live and grow for the next 10 to 15 years.

The project came about when the Hansons received an inheritance that allowed them to sell their family farm in Minnesota and look for a new home base. While they had no ties to Georgia, they fell in love with Marietta. The mission then became to build a home that would give everyone their own distinct living quarters as well as communal spaces where they could gather. Additionally, their design styles had to blend seamlessly. “When clients come to me with a myriad of concepts and visions, it’s my job to hone it into something that looks elevated and functions for their lifestyle,” said Esther. “This project stretched my design creativity a bit more.”

She began with the living room and the adjacent kitchen, which feature neutral tones with pops of color that speak to both the Hansons and the Coles. A beloved family piano, a green sectional sofa, and custom-built floor-to-ceiling storage became the focus of the living room, while two-toned kitchen cabinetry allowed for Ariel’s must-have navy blue and the grandparents’ neutral upper cabinetry. A former dining room table surrounded by cane-backed chairs is now the centerpiece of the breakfast nook, which was designed to encourage family gatherings.

The bedrooms became the signature spaces for each family member. The grandparents’ main level room was infused with coastal charm, including light blue walls, cane nightstands, and white oak furniture. Ariel and her husband’s upstairs room became a serene sanctuary, with floor-to-ceiling curtains separating the sitting room and the main bedroom, which boasts neutral, calming tones and warm and welcoming furniture. Teenaged Jenna requested a fairly simple design with spaces for working, reading and recording YouTube videos (complete with LED lights). Finally, toddler Layla received a bright and colorful room with a whimsical mural created by Athens artist Meredith Raiford Akins and kid-level Montessori-style furniture that lets her reach everything around her and encourages independence.

The “House of Blossom” not only combines beauty and functionality but also is a place where this multi-generational family can thrive, surrounded by the things they hold dear. “I wanted to make sure they felt like I cared about them and their lifestyle,” Esther said. “I wanted to mix their older pieces with new ones and put everything they love here in Georgia.”

According to the designer, the project perfectly illustrates how a home can bring an entire family together. “You can go about your individual lives and have your different routines and rhythms, but at the end of the day, you can always come together,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about.”