Room Envy: A playful, polka-dotted attic in Brookwood Hills

Photograph by Kathryn Wray Rogers

“Sometimes the smallest, unexpected spaces are the most fun to work with,” says interior designer Lee Kleinhelter, who transformed an attic space in Brookwood Hills into a memorable multipurpose room.

White noise

“Oyster White” by Sherwin-Williams coats the room with a bit of warmth.

Spotlight

Although Kleinhelter typically isn’t a fan of accent walls, she used this one to draw attention to the roofline architecture. The black dots are decals that could be applied in any arrangement. This particular layout highlights the angles of the walls, with dots concentrated up top.

Craft corner

While four bunk beds and game tables liven up the other side of the attic, this nook is all about arts and crafts, with a shelf for supplies and a window seat for relaxing. “This family holds ‘kids camps’ in the summer and holidays, so a place to be creative was a must,” says the designer.

Colorful cushions

Custom pillows in a bright pink and ombré pattern go bold on color along the built-in window seat.

Design Tip: High style with a low budget: Kleinhelter notes that using existing furniture, price-friendly decals, and a West Elm light fixture kept the cost down—but didn’t affect the style quotient.

This article appears in our March 2023 issue.