Room Envy: This Virginia-Highland dining room will have you all atwitter

Photograph by Christina Wedge

This cheerful—some might even say cheeky—dining room sets the tone for relaxed gatherings, which is the way we like to entertain in the South, says interior designer Lathem Gordon. For this Virginia-Highland home, she and partner Cate Dunning expertly layered colorful materials and patterns.

Top tweets

Schumacher’s “A-twitter” wallpaper inspired this space for Chris and Laura Freitag. “It’s simultaneously whimsical and sophisticated,” says Dunning.

Red light

An airy lantern from Currey & Co. gives the wallpaper competition in the “look at me” category. Dunning says she couldn’t resist adding “just one more pop of color.”

Clean lines

Like that laid-back person who balances lively party chatter, this simple table from Restoration Hardware grounds the room. Plus, it expands to seat 10.

Head of the table

Striking host chairs have become dining room staples for this design team. Here, navy animal print seats are planted at each end of the table.

Step softly

The Surya rug’s subtle graphic pattern adds interest without overwhelming the room.

Tip: Floor-to-ceiling wallpaper might have looked too busy, so the designers added wainscoting painted a fresh white (“Alabaster” by Sherwin-Williams).

This article originally appeared in our June 2017 issue.