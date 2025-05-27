Two Atlanta interior designers team up for a hardware collaboration

Photograph courtesy of Nest Studio

Two Atlanta designers, Jessica Davis of Atelier Davis, and Laura Jenkins of Laura W. Jenkins Interiors, recently debuted a hardware collaboration for Jessica’s luxury hardware brand Nest Studio. The new eight-piece Profile collection features an interplay of shapes and craftsmanship, with customizable handles, geometric knobs, and a dangle-drop pull, all available in three finishes.

The collection began with a custom round brass disc pull that Laura had made for a client’s dresser. “Jess happened to see it in my Instagram stories and asked me about it,” she says. It wasn’t long before the two women were collaborating.

The collection grew from that initial pull to include handles, knobs, and mounts with inspiration points ranging from Bauhaus shapes to the figurative drawings of Jean Cocteau. While some of the pieces emphasize form over function, Laura also considered usability and the way materials age, as well as how hardware acts as a final layer of “jewelry.” She wanted the finishes to be authentic: unlacquered brass that naturally darkens over time, blackened brass with a beautiful range of depth, and polished nickel that ages to a golden-toned patina.

Photograph courtesy of Nest Studio

This is Jessica’s first collaboration with another interior designer; most partnerships have been with artists and artisans. “I love Laura’s design style, and I think we have similar sensibilities in the way we use color and how we incorporate fun, personal, and quirky things,” she says. “While previous collaborations with artists have been defined by their mediums, this collection was mostly driven by what Laura wanted to do aesthetically versus materially.”

Photograph courtesy of Nest Studio

Laura hopes that both clients and designers will take cues from the creative installations at the launch party, which showcased the line’s versatility in traditional, transitional, and contemporary design. For example, “The Nest Studio creative team mixed two circles and two triangles on a single drawer front and mixed metals throughout,” she says. “I can’t wait to design my own new kitchen with that same configuration.”

According to Jessica, hardware should be at the forefront of design rather than an afterthought. “We want the hardware to be the thing you begin with,” she says. “We want you to create whole rooms around it.”