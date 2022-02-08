What are 2022’s home decor trends? 7 top looks from Americasmart experts

AmericasMart Atlanta’s annual winter market showcases the latest in home decor. Featuring more than 8,000 brands and attracting buyers from all 50 states and 32 countries, last month’s event drew a 70 percent greater attendance than last year. Here, we’ve asked a few Mart experts to share the top design trends they spotted for the coming year.

Photograph courtesy of Currey & Co.

1. Biophilic design

The great outdoors has always been a source of inspiration for interior design, a trend that continues to pick up steam this year. “Having a touch of nature in any interior brings calm and a sense of well-being,” says Bethanne Matari of Currey & Co., adding, “houseplants are healthy for any home as they help clean the air we breathe by absorbing carbon dioxide.” Energized by botanical design, Currey & Co. recently introduced their Elder Orb Chandelier. Made of wrought iron, this light fixture moonlights as a hanging sculpture—a product design originally inspired by oversized monstera leaves (a plant in the Philodendron Family).

Photograph courtesy of Currey & Co.

Photograph courtesy of Currey & Co.

2. Tropical-inspired interiors

After two years of Covid restrictions, we could all benefit from a bit of sunshine—which is why “exotic travel and the dream to be able to travel freely again, especially to tropical locations” are inspiring interiors, says Matari. Natural materials remain at the forefront of Currey & Co.’s new product line made to look “distinctly bohemian and simultaneously sophisticated,” she adds. To inject tropical, exotic vibes into your space, pick the St. Barts Blue Chandelier, a light fixture that echos the colors of the sea, or the Marchmont Chest, a shell-encrusted dresser fitted with faux coral drawer pulls.

Photograph courtesy of Currey & Co.

3. Primary hues

Currey & Co’s Mister M collection helps satisfy a thirst for color—a current trend predicted to have some staying power. “It makes us happy and has a distinctly modern edge,” says Matari. “The Mister M collection of products pays homage to the fabulous color combinations used by the painter Piet Mondrian, the Mister M after whom this family of accessories and lamps is named.”

Photograph courtesy of Caracole

4. Bold furniture

Avery Hardy of Caracole also finds homeowners are ready to take life less seriously. “The darkness and isolation caused by the pandemic have triggered the desire for happier and more upbeat atmospheres in homes and surroundings,” says Hardy. “We are seeing interior designers and customers increasingly incorporating vivid colors and bold patterns for both hard surfaces and upholstery into their spaces.” For example, check out the blue drawers on this Da Vita Dresser.

Photograph courtesy of Caracole

Photograph courtesy of Caracole

5. Heightened entertainment

Hardy adds, “Now more than ever, design elements focused on heightened entertainment experiences are becoming a mainstay in overall home design. Furnishings that provide both comfort and function can create a space where everyone wants to gather for conversation and camaraderie.” This dry bar is a swanky conversation piece that adds style to an entertaining space, and the media center blends seamlessly into a living room.

Photograph courtesy of Caracole

6. Go international

“Furniture incorporating international design inspirations remains a favorite among interior designers,” says Hardy. “We are constantly infusing modern design elements into classic European styles to add elements of surprise and whimsy.” One example is this chic ottoman with spaghetti fringe, which can double as a formal cocktail table or an extra seat.

Photograph courtesy of Dôme Deco

7. Comfort through curves

Joshua Thomas of Dôme Deco foresees an emergence of a style he calls “Soft Post Modern/Comfort through Curves.” This aesthetic is “defined by curved and sculptural shapes and statement accessories.” Dôme Deco’s new coffee tables, Rome and Tanta bundled with accessories Pia and Lascar embody this design aesthetic.